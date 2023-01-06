Laura Dern & Diane Ladd: How to Have Difficult Conversations (Especially With Your Mom)

What do you wish you knew about your own parents? What do you want your kids to know about you? When it comes to family, a lot goes unsaid. So, what happens when we finally start talking—really talking—with the people we love? Today, iconic mother-daughter actresses Diane Ladd and Laura Dern join the podcast to share how a life-threatening illness transformed their relationship and inspired their co-written memoir: Honey, Baby, Mine. From wild feeding stories as working mothers on set in Hollywood to the importance of leaving nothing unsaid, their conversation with host Anjelika Temple will have you laughing, crying, and calling up your loved ones asap.