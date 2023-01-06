We all have those moments where we feel like we’ve got parenting all wrong, and we’re constantly bombarded with messages about what’s “best.” Well, here’s a not-so-secret secret: There’s no best way to parent. And today’s episode has the stories and data to back it up. First up, Grammy-winning artist Meghan Trainor talks about how her desperation for a raw, real guide to the messiness of motherhood—stretch marks, bloody nipples, and all—led to her first book, Dear Future Mama. Then, economist and author Emily Oster (you may know her from her books “Expecting Better,” “Cribsheet” and “The Family Firm”) follows up to explain how crunching the numbers on parenting approaches helps us redefine what “best” really means. P.S. If you or someone you know is Bobbie-curious, head to hibobbie.com/dearfuturemama and use the code DEARFUTUREMAMA for 15% off your first organic formula order. Follow Bobbie on IG for all Milk Drunk Podcast updates: @ BobbieLearn more about Bobbie organic baby formula: https://www.hibobbie.comAnd for more real talk about parenthood (and babyhood!), head to Milk Drunk: https://milk-drunk.com
6/1/2023
49:37
Laura Dern & Diane Ladd: How to Have Difficult Conversations (Especially With Your Mom)
What do you wish you knew about your own parents? What do you want your kids to know about you? When it comes to family, a lot goes unsaid. So, what happens when we finally start talking—really talking—with the people we love? Today, iconic mother-daughter actresses Diane Ladd and Laura Dern join the podcast to share how a life-threatening illness transformed their relationship and inspired their co-written memoir: Honey, Baby, Mine. From wild feeding stories as working mothers on set in Hollywood to the importance of leaving nothing unsaid, their conversation with host Anjelika Temple will have you laughing, crying, and calling up your loved ones asap.
5/12/2023
44:01
Let’s Talk About Postpartum Sex with Cat & Nat
Postpartum sex is about so much more than sex. That’s why host Anjelika Temple is tackling the taboo topic of sex after pregnancy from all angles in this episode. First up: The internet’s favorite mom friends, Cat & Nat, share how their friendship helped them challenge the stereotypes of new motherhood, including what’s “normal” for resuming sex. Then, Anj chats with Dr. Rachel Hoffman, sex therapist and Chief Clinical Officer at Real, about getting in touch with your body and rethinking what “sex” even means.
4/27/2023
47:00
Tan France on Taking the Stigma Out of Surrogacy
How does surrogacy work? What does it really look like to use a surrogate or be a surrogate? In today's episode, host Anjelika Temple demystifies surrogacy with curiosity and an open mind. Bobbie BFF,, entertainer, and fashion designer Tan France returns to the pod to share his journey with surrogacy… now (drumroll please) for the second time! Then, Anj chats with doula and surrogacy advocate Kayde Mason who shares why she became a surrogate after three kids of her own, and how she's working to change the stories we tell about surrogacy.
4/13/2023
45:46
Elaine Welteroth - We Can Fix the Maternal Health Crisis
The maternal health crisis is a human rights issue. It’s a systemic issue. And, most importantly, it’s an issue we can solve, together. Today’s episode features three people who are leading the way: activist and journalist Elaine Welteroth, founder of 4Kira4Moms Charles Johnson, and Kimberly Durdin, doula and co-founder of Kindred Space (the only Black-owned birthing center in L.A.). Listen to a recording of their live conversation at a recent Bobbie for Change event on Black maternal health, where they talked about humanizing this crisis through storytelling and rooting the conversation in hope. Afterwards, our host Anjelika Temple talks with Elaine about her own birth journey, why we need to change the way we talk about childbirth entirely, and how we begin.
To learn more about Kindred Space, visit https://www.kindredspacela.com/
To learn more about 4Kira4Moms, visit https://4kira4moms.com/
To learn more about Bobbie for Change, our organization dedicated to creating generational impact through policy, activism, and giving, visit https://www.bobbieforchange.org/
Modern parents: You don’t have to “do it all.” But sometimes… it sure feels that way. How do we build a culture where parents feel confident and supported, instead of judged? Join host Anjelika Temple as she mics-up our incredible community of moms, dads, parents-of-note, and experts to capture a field recording of modern parenthood. From sleepless nights to hard-learned lessons to what-I-wish-I-knews, each episode explores the realities of navigating an increasingly complex world and raising the next generation today.
Brought to you by Bobbie, the only women-founded and mom-led organic infant formula company on a mission to build a culture of confidence for parents.