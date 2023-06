USS Peleliu: Jennifer Laude

In 2014, Jennifer Laude was living her best life in the Philippines. She was engaged to a German man and she worked enough to help support her family who lived in a small village. But she was also a part-time sex worker. By the time she met PFC Joseph Scott Pemberton, she hadn't work in the sex industry in a while. But on that particular day, she wanted to give it a go. Jennifer was harboring a secret though…she was a transgender woman. And when Pemberton found out during the heat of the moment…. Join Margot as she tells you the tragic story of Jennifer Laude and the aftermath of her murder that left a bad taste in the mouths of many Philippine people. Check out the National Center for Transgender Equality - https://transequality.org/ to learn more about the issues involving the trans community.