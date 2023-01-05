True crime boot camp starts now! Camouflage can't conceal these twisted murder stories... More
USS Peleliu: Jennifer Laude
In 2014, Jennifer Laude was living her best life in the Philippines. She was engaged to a German man and she worked enough to help support her family who lived in a small village. But she was also a part-time sex worker. By the time she met PFC Joseph Scott Pemberton, she hadn’t work in the sex industry in a while. But on that particular day, she wanted to give it a go.
Jennifer was harboring a secret though…she was a transgender woman. And when Pemberton found out during the heat of the moment….
Join Margot as she tells you the tragic story of Jennifer Laude and the aftermath of her murder that left a bad taste in the mouths of many Philippine people.
Check out the National Center for Transgender Equality - https://transequality.org/ to learn more about the issues involving the trans community.
6/5/2023
47:55
GREAT LAKES: Penny Williams
In 1993, when 27-year old Penny Williams went missing after she moved in with her ex-husband, everyone had a suspect in mind - her ex, Navy Chief Petty Officer Herman Williams.
When she was discovered dead a few days later, investigators only looked in one direction - Herman. At his 1994 trial, experts and investigators testified about all the circumstantial evidence, while Herman maintained his innocence.
Herman Williams was convicted and he spent 29 yrs in prison….until his case got the attention of the Illinois Innocence Project.
Join Margot as she tells you the tragic and still unsolved case of Penny Williams, and the wrongful conviction story of her ex-husband Herman Williams.
5/29/2023
22:54
DYESS AFB: Tamryn Klapheke
Six days after the Abilene, Texas, Child Protective Services closed a years long case against Tiffany and Thomas Klapheke, their 22-month old Tamryn Klapheke was found lifeless in base housing.
Investigation would reveal that after Thomas Klapheke deployed, his wife, Tiffany Klapheke stopped properly caring for their 3 young daughters.
Sadly, Tamryn would pay with life, but her 2 young sisters miraculously survived the House of Horrors right under the Air Force’s nose.
Join Margot as she tells you the tragic story of Tamryn Klapheke.
5/14/2023
46:04
SERIAL KILLER: Earl Richmond Jr.
In 1991, when 24-year old Specialist Lisa Ann Nadeau was murdered on Fort Dix, her case went cold…until years later, when a man confessed to the triple murder of Helisa Stewart Hayes, Desmond Phillip, and Darian Deneen.
Join Margot as she tells you the story of Earl Richmond Jr, and how he walked free for far too long after committing 4 murders.
5/1/2023
49:24
NORFOLK: Melissa Harrington
27-year old Melissa Harrington was an enlisted sailor at Naval Station Norfolk, when a military officer by the name of Andrew Chabrol began to harass her. Melissa declined the Lieutenant’s sexual advances and when the sexual harassment became too much to handle, she reported Lt Chabrol to superiors.
After the report, Lt Chabrol began to plot his revenge.
Join Margot as she tells you the story of Melissa Harrington, and how her murderer got to lay among heroes at Arlington National Cemetery for 3 decades….but will soon be disinterred.
