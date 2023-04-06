Ret. Army Ranger Police Officer Greg Anderson - Part One | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 140

'No one is coming to save you.' It's not quite as dour as it sounds - to Greg Andseron, it's a phrase that he says all the time at his Electric North Jiu Jitsu Academy in Washington. It reminds him to chart his own course; that you yourself are truly the only person blazing the trail for your own life. And it's perfect for him too - not all that long ago Greg was an Army Ranger with 14 overseas deployments, with an added turn in private contracting and even a brief stint as a national U.S. Marshall. He also served as a Police Officer in Seattle, right up until the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic when he went viral with a video from inside his squad car where he explained that officers like himself have a civic duty to protect and serve the constitutional rights of the American people, consequences be damned.Safe to say, Greg's got quite a story behind him - one that's still developing, as he continues to speak his mind from his gym, his instagram, and his podcast, Endless Endeavor with Greg Anderson. But it's not always about who you are. Sometimes it's about where you came from.----------Chapters:00:00 - Intro02:10 - Actually, We HAVE Met Before10:17 - A Most Humbling Jiu Jitsu Story19:01 - Ten Pages A Day34:02 - Morning Chaos39:55 - Growing Up On the Water50:38 - Getting Into Ranger Regiment59:09 - Going to Afghanistan01:08:34 - Joining Triple Canopy01:20:09 - Friendly Fire01:25:49 - The August 10th Ambush----------Support Greg Anderson:Linktree - https://linktr.ee/Granderson33Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/granderson33Podcast - Endless Endeavor with Greg Anderson - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/endless-endeavor-with-greg-anderson/id1520461765