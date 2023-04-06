Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Mike Drop in the App
Listen to Mike Drop in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Mike Drop

Mike Drop

Podcast Mike Drop
Podcast Mike Drop

Mike Drop

Mike Ritland
add
The Mike Drop podcast is hosted by former Navy SEAL, Mike Ritland. It is a not so politically correct discussion of wide ranging topics that span from governmen... More
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsSociety & CultureDocumentaryNewsPolitics
The Mike Drop podcast is hosted by former Navy SEAL, Mike Ritland. It is a not so politically correct discussion of wide ranging topics that span from governmen... More

Available Episodes

5 of 145
  • Ret. Army Ranger Police Officer Greg Anderson - Part One | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 140
    'No one is coming to save you.' It's not quite as dour as it sounds - to Greg Andseron, it's a phrase that he says all the time at his Electric North Jiu Jitsu Academy in Washington. It reminds him to chart his own course; that you yourself are truly the only person blazing the trail for your own life. And it's perfect for him too - not all that long ago Greg was an Army Ranger with 14 overseas deployments, with an added turn in private contracting and even a brief stint as a national U.S. Marshall. He also served as a Police Officer in Seattle, right up until the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic when he went viral with a video from inside his squad car where he explained that officers like himself have a civic duty to protect and serve the constitutional rights of the American people, consequences be damned.Safe to say, Greg's got quite a story behind him - one that's still developing, as he continues to speak his mind from his gym, his instagram, and his podcast, Endless Endeavor with Greg Anderson. But it's not always about who you are. Sometimes it's about where you came from.----------Chapters:00:00 - Intro02:10 - Actually, We HAVE Met Before10:17 - A Most Humbling Jiu Jitsu Story19:01 - Ten Pages A Day34:02 - Morning Chaos39:55 - Growing Up On the Water50:38 - Getting Into Ranger Regiment59:09 - Going to Afghanistan01:08:34 - Joining Triple Canopy01:20:09 - Friendly Fire01:25:49 - The August 10th Ambush----------Support Greg Anderson:Linktree - https://linktr.ee/Granderson33Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/granderson33Podcast - Endless Endeavor with Greg Anderson - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/endless-endeavor-with-greg-anderson/id1520461765----------Sponsors:BUBS NaturalsThe BUBS namesake derives from Glen ‘BUB’ Doherty, who was heroically killed in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. In addition to remembering Glen for the patriot he is, the BUBS ethos centers around the passionate and adventure seeking life that Glen lived.BUBS Naturals products are rooted in sustainably sourced ingredients and controlled consistency to provide our customers with the highest quality Collagen Protein & MCT Oil Powder that help you feel amazing and live a fuller life.Our mission is simple. FEEL GREAT. DO GOOD. 10% always goes back to charity, helping military men and women transition back into civilian life.Go to https://www.bubsnaturals.com and use code MIKEDROP for 20% off your order. ----------1st Phormhttps://www.1stphorm.com/mikedrop - Free shipping on all orders over $75 when you use the link----------BioPro+https://www.bioproteintech.com - Use code: mikedrop to save $30 on your first order----------Fueled by TeamDog | www.mikeritlandco.com | @Teamdog.pet ALL THINGS MIKE RITLAND:SHOP for Fueled By Team Dog Performance Dog Food, Treats, Apparel, Accessories, and Protection dogs - MikeRitlandCo.com - https://www.MikeRitlandCo.com Team Dog Online dog training - TeamDog.pet - https://www.TeamDog.petThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5531509/advertisement
    6/11/2023
    1:38:23
  • Ret. Green Beret Zach Garner - Part 2 | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 139
    Zach Garner's career as a Green Beret was on thin ice. Following his first seizure, he quickly discovered that something deeper was beginning to rise to the surface - a cavalcade of medical maladies that nobody could've predicted. Fortunately, Zach's no quitter, so he shifted gears, transitioning seamlessly into contract work and participating in Iron Man marathons around the country.But sometimes there's more to life than simply being resilient, and some illnesses aren't so easily remedied - especially when it comes to an invisible enemy so horrifying that it eats its victims from the inside. Time for some medical miracles. ----------Chapters:00:00 - Intro01:21 - Seizures11:14 - Non-Pharmaceutical Solutions15:51 - Four Deployments in Contract Work20:14 - Don't Trip Over Objects in the Rearview Mirror23:53 - Hit By a Car on a Half Iron Man41:05 - Flesh-Eating Bacteria55:52 - Addicted to Opiods01:08:06 - Bad Decisions01:15:42 - Living with Pain Management01:23:36 - What's Next----------Support Zach Garner: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/zack_next_doorYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@zacharygarnerLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/zachary-garner-253605170----------Sponsors: BUBS Naturals The BUBS namesake derives from Glen ‘BUB’ Doherty, who was heroically killed in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. In addition to remembering Glen for the patriot he is, the BUBS ethos centers around the passionate and adventure seeking life that Glen lived. BUBS Naturals products are rooted in sustainably sourced ingredients and controlled consistency to provide our customers with the highest quality Collagen Protein & MCT Oil Powder that help you feel amazing and live a fuller life.Our mission is simple. FEEL GREAT. DO GOOD. 10% always goes back to charity, helping military men and women transition back into civilian life. Go to bubsnaturals.com and use code MIKEDROP for 20% off your order. ----------StrikemanRight now, get 25% OFF by using the code RITLAND when you go to TRAINWITHSTRIKEMAN.COM.----------1st Phorm1stphorm.com/mikedrop Free shipping on all orders over $75 when you use the link. ---------Fueled by TeamDog | www.mikeritlandco.com | @Teamdog.petALL THINGS MIKE RITLAND:SHOP for Fueled By Team Dog Performance Dog Food, Treats, Apparel, Accessories, and Protection dogs - MikeRitlandCo.com - https://www.MikeRitlandCo.com Team Dog Online dog training - TeamDog.pet - https://www.TeamDog.petThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5531509/advertisement
    6/4/2023
    1:31:06
  • Ret. Green Beret Zach Garner - Part 1 | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 138
    Resilience is a word that gets thrown around a lot when it comes to describing the warriors and veterans that fight for our freedom, but few embody the term moreso than Zach Garner. On the surface, he's a retired Green Beret from 7th Special Forces Group that completed multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. But a peek under the hood tells a different story - surgeries, seizures, multiple-month hospital stays, and even a brutal fight with an absolutely devastating flesh-eating bacteria have all played a part in his life. But to hear Zach tell it, that's why he's here - to share his experience and the lessons he learned throughout his recovery, in the hopes of providing solutions to the obstacles we all face. If Zach can do it, anybody can. ----------Chapters:00:00 - Intro02:47 - Dad Was a Styx Fan09:14 - Morning Routine 13:42 - Born in Illinois20:16 - Ground Rules26:55 - Becoming a Forward Observer36:05 - Multiple Launch Rocket System41:35 - Overnight House Clears53:20 - Then I Got Stabbed at a Kenny Chesney Concert01:01:09 - A Single Dude in Germany01:14:51 - Special Forces01:20:48 - Firefight in the Valley01:28:32 - Everybody Loves an A-1001:38:41 - The First Seizure----------Support Zach Garner: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/zack_next_doorYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@zacharygarnerLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/zachary-garner-253605170----------Sponsors: StrikemanRight now, get 25% OFF by using the code RITLAND when you go to TRAINWITHSTRIKEMAN.COM.----------1st Phorm1stphorm.com/mikedrop Free shipping on all orders over $75 when you use the link. ----------BioPro+use code: mikedrop to save $30 on your first order----------Fueled by TeamDog | www.mikeritlandco.com | @Teamdog.petALL THINGS MIKE RITLAND:SHOP for Fueled By Team Dog Performance Dog Food, Treats, Apparel, Accessories, and Protection dogs - MikeRitlandCo.com - https://www.MikeRitlandCo.com Team Dog Online dog training - TeamDog.pet - https://www.TeamDog.petThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5531509/advertisement
    5/28/2023
    1:45:35
  • Heroes & Horses Ret. Navy SEAL Micah Fink - Part 2 | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 137
    Know thyself - that's what Micah Fink says. And out on his Double-H Ranch deep in the backcountry of Montana, that's exactly what he's teaching combat veterans to do - providing a solution that doesn't include prescription medications or even traditional psychotherapy, but rather the opportunity to use tools to rediscover their own inner strength. But Micah didn't just up and decide to create an environment like this. It comes from a place deep within, tapped from a well of memories he'd much sooner forget. Because according to Micah, we've all got the answers inside ourselves - we just have to find them - and us - first. ----------Chapters:00:00 - Intro01:35 - SDV - SEAL Delivery Vehicles08:45:00 - America Is In World War Three18:56 - ...Am I Anti-War? 25:41 - The Reasons Why You Fight Give You Power42:25 - At Heroes & Horses, You Die47:56 - If I Don't Have PTSD, Who Am I? 01:00:44 - You Have the Answers01:11:06 - An Afghanistan Thanksgiving01:18:13 - Starting The Day Cold01:25:34 - Trading Buckles----------Support Heroes and Horses: Website - https://heroesandhorses.orgFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/HeroesAndHorsesInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/heroesandhorsesYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@heroesandhorses351----------Sponsors: BUBS Naturals The BUBS namesake derives from Glen ‘BUB’ Doherty, who was heroically killed in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. In addition to remembering Glen for the patriot he is, the BUBS ethos centers around the passionate and adventure seeking life that Glen lived. BUBS Naturals products are rooted in sustainably sourced ingredients and controlled consistency to provide our customers with the highest quality Collagen Protein & MCT Oil Powder that help you feel amazing and live a fuller life.Our mission is simple. FEEL GREAT. DO GOOD. 10% always goes back to charity, helping military men and women transition back into civilian life. Go to bubsnaturals.com and use code MIKEDROP for 20% off your order. ----------MUD/WTRGo to mudwtr.com/mike to support the show and use code MIKEMUD for 15% off----------ManscapedGet 20% off + free shipping with the code MikeDrop at manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code MikeDrop at manscaped.com. Trim your chesticles with the besticles.----------Fueled by TeamDog | www.mikeritlandco.com | @Teamdog.petALL THINGS MIKE RITLAND:SHOP for Fueled By Team Dog Performance Dog Food, Treats, Apparel, Accessories, and Protection dogs - MikeRitlandCo.com - https://www.MikeRitlandCo.com Team Dog Online dog training - TeamDog.pet - https://www.TeamDog.petThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5531509/advertisement
    5/21/2023
    1:29:54
  • Heroes & Horses Ret. Navy SEAL Micah Fink - Part 1 | Mike Ritland Podcast Episode 136
    Micah Fink is on a mission - to un-program the programmed. Deep in the backcountry of Montana, out on the Double-H Ranch, that's exactly what's happening - every year, 32 male applicants are hand-picked from a pool of thousands to join Micah at Heroes & Horses to unpack the human mind; to uncover the true meaning behind this vast experience we all call life. Considering Micah's background as a 10 year Navy SEAL, it's probably fair to ask - what's it all mean? What's it all for? And how exactly is 41 days on the Double-H Ranch supposed to solve anything? Fortunately, Micah's got the answers. ----------Chapters:00:00 - Intro02:10 - The Great Unlearning04:30 - Son of a Preacher Man11:30 - Warriors and Killers20:37 - An Apocalypse39:07 - Lies, Damn Lies, and Statistics46:02 - Granddad was a Mob Guy50:52 - Boxing57:55 - Homeless at Sixteen01:07:43 - A Telephone Pole on September 11th01:12:36 - Navy SEAL Books from the Library01:24:42 - Santa's Not Real01:33:32 - It Starts with Microchanges01:44:50 - Encouraged to Rise----------Support Heroes and Horses: Website - https://heroesandhorses.org/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HeroesAndHorsesInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/heroesandhorsesYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@heroesandhorses351----------Sponsors: BUBS Naturals The BUBS namesake derives from Glen ‘BUB’ Doherty, who was heroically killed in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. In addition to remembering Glen for the patriot he is, the BUBS ethos centers around the passionate and adventure seeking life that Glen lived. BUBS Naturals products are rooted in sustainably sourced ingredients and controlled consistency to provide our customers with the highest quality Collagen Protein & MCT Oil Powder that help you feel amazing and live a fuller life.Our mission is simple. FEEL GREAT. DO GOOD. 10% always goes back to charity, helping military men and women transition back into civilian life. Go to bubsnaturals.com and use code MIKEDROP for 20% off your order. ----------MUD/WTRGo to mudwtr.com/mike to support the show and use code MIKEMUD for 15% off----------ManscapedGet 20% off + free shipping with the code MikeDrop at manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code MikeDrop at manscaped.com. Trim your chesticles with the besticles.----------Fueled by TeamDog | www.mikeritlandco.com | @Teamdog.petALL THINGS MIKE RITLAND:SHOP for Fueled By Team Dog Performance Dog Food, Treats, Apparel, Accessories, and Protection dogs - MikeRitlandCo.com - https://www.MikeRitlandCo.com Team Dog Online dog training - TeamDog.pet - https://www.TeamDog.petThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5531509/advertisement
    5/14/2023
    1:58:30

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Mike Drop

The Mike Drop podcast is hosted by former Navy SEAL, Mike Ritland. It is a not so politically correct discussion of wide ranging topics that span from government, politics and war to health and fitness, from guns and survival skills to food and nutrition with music, BBQ and a touch of everything else in between. This is THE platform that is completely raw, totally unfiltered and in your face, while still intellectually sound with good intuitive dialogue between A-holes that know what they’re talking about.

This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5531509/advertisement
Podcast website

Listen to Mike Drop, History. Culture. Trauma and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Mike Drop

Mike Drop

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store