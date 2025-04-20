Miguellicast Episode 2 – Let Me Remember Your Smile
One of the first songs from my Warner Brother debut album that never saw the light of day and the journey it went through to be revived all these years later.
--------
19:36
Miguellicast Episode 1 – Let’s get rollin, people
Episode 1 gets off to a rollickin start as my next door neighbor also decided to dig out his in ground pool. Still, we talk acoustic guitars, songwriting styles, Beatles, and Peets coffee. (Please sponsor me, Peets!)
--------
32:55
Miguellicast Trailer
Welcome to the Miguellicast. We’ll discuss music, songwriting, acoustic guitars, old amplifiers and how to make a fresh tomato/basil sauce!