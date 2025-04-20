Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsMusicMiguellicast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Miguellicast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Miguellicast

Miguelli Sgueglia
MusicMusic Interviews
Miguellicast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Miguellicast Episode 2 – Let Me Remember Your Smile
    One of the first songs from my Warner Brother debut album that never saw the light of day and the journey it went through to be revived all these years later.
    --------  
    19:36
  • Miguellicast Episode 1 – Let’s get rollin, people
    Episode 1 gets off to a rollickin start as my next door neighbor also decided to dig out his in ground pool. Still, we talk acoustic guitars, songwriting styles, Beatles, and Peets coffee. (Please sponsor me, Peets!)
    --------  
    32:55
  • Miguellicast Trailer
    Welcome to the Miguellicast. We’ll discuss music, songwriting, acoustic guitars, old amplifiers and how to make a fresh tomato/basil sauce!
    --------  
    2:15

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Miguellicast

Welcome to the podcast covering songwriting, guitars and recording not necessarily in that order with occasional musical guests!
Podcast website
MusicMusic Interviews

Listen to Miguellicast, All Songs Considered and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/23/2025 - 12:51:41 AM