Fasig-Tipton's annual fall yearling sale in Timonium is upon us -- well, almost. It takes place Tuesday, Oct. 27.



And this year's edition comes with a couple of significant changes: a new format designed to highlight the Mid-Atlantic region's breeding programs and a Preakness bonus that could significantly sweeten the pot if a graduate of the sale wins the Middle Jewel.



Frank Alosa from Fasig-Tipton joins us to discuss all of this and more on today's episode of Midlantic Racing Today, powered by The Racing Biz.



Just three days prior to the sale, one of its top recent grads will try to defend his title in the Maryland Million Classic. That's now-4-year-old Barbadian Runner, who cost just $5,000 as a yearling but has now surpassed $1 million in career earnings.



A horse like Barbadian Runner might just be the sale's best advertisement of all.



Don't forget to like and subscribe to Midlantic Racing Today -- anywhere you get your podcasts!