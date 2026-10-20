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- Fasig-Tipton's annual fall yearling sale in Timonium is upon us -- well, almost. It takes place Tuesday, Oct. 27.
And this year's edition comes with a couple of significant changes: a new format designed to highlight the Mid-Atlantic region's breeding programs and a Preakness bonus that could significantly sweeten the pot if a graduate of the sale wins the Middle Jewel.
Frank Alosa from Fasig-Tipton joins us to discuss all of this and more on today's episode of Midlantic Racing Today, powered by The Racing Biz.
Just three days prior to the sale, one of its top recent grads will try to defend his title in the Maryland Million Classic. That's now-4-year-old Barbadian Runner, who cost just $5,000 as a yearling but has now surpassed $1 million in career earnings.
A horse like Barbadian Runner might just be the sale's best advertisement of all.
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- Arnaldo Bocachica has been the longtime king of Charles Town riders, and if he wins this year's local riding title -- he has a 15-win advantage -- will secure his ninth consecutive leading rider title.
Arnaldo Bocachica is our guest on this episode of Midlantic Racing Today, powered by The Racing Biz.
Bocachica has often saved his best for the biggest days, once winning eight WV Breeders Classics races on a single card. This year he won two, including with the ultra-impressive Ryan's Run and with Zip Start in the Cavada.
Bocachica's success has been built on a foundation of his own talent and hard work, his longtime partnership with top trainer Jeff Runco, and his success at staying healthy.
In recent years, he's also had the chance to ride with brother Orlando and son Abnel.
This episode of Midlantic Racing Today, Charles Town Races Today, is presented by Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.
- Delaware Park racing analyst Stan Salter joins us on Midlantic Racing Today as closing weekend looms.
Midlantic Racing Today is powered by The Racing Biz.
Delaware concludes its 2026 season with a 10-race program on Oct. 17, but if the season is ending, it's ending with a bang. There are full fields everywhere and two stakes top the card.
Those two are the $100,000 Wilmington for older runners and the $200,000 Endine for fillies and mares, both at six furlongs -- and both with plenty of intriguing handicapping questions.
Get the jump on your handicapping with today's episode featuring Stan Salter!
This episode of Midlantic Racing Today, Delaware Park Today, is presented by Delaware Park Racing and Casino.
- While some of the trainers who've had strong meets at Delaware Park are pretty familiar names -- think Jamie Ness, Gary Capuano, Mike Simone, or Greg Compton -- a few others have flown under the radar.
One of the latter group is Chris Seale, who joins us in this exclusive interview on Midlantic Racing Today.
Seale's operation -- based most of the year in Florida -- won with nine of 31 starters during the Delaware meet, a stellar performance that built on his seven-win 2025 meet.
And that's not all. Seale also works as a pinhooker, buying young horses to develop and resell. And he does all that as part of a family operation, with his wife Margo and younger son Cash.
Here's an inside look at a smaller, family-based racing operation.
Today's episode of Midlantic Racing Today is presented by Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino!
- Lots of Mid-Atlantic horse racing action is on tap this weekend, and we bring in Charles Town announcer and linemaker Paul Espinosa and Delaware Park analyst Stan Salter to help us sort through it.
They are our guests on this episode of Midlantic Racing Today, powered by The Racing Biz!
At Charles Town, it's West Virginia Breeders Classics weekend, with a 10-race program dedicated to the best in West Virginia-bred racing action!
Meanwhile, at Delaware Park, we recap last weekend's big Delaware Handicap card and look ahead to the top races on Saturday. Delaware's season is winding down, with one more week to go!
Today's episode of Midlantic Racing Today is presented by Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races and Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino!
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About Midlantic Racing Today
Midlantic Racing Today brings you the best of Mid-Atlantic Thorougbhred horse racing and breeding -- the most interesting guests, the best handicappers, and the most insight into horse racing in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Delaware, and beyond.Podcast website
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