The book of John is a great place to start reading the Bible, but why is that the case, and what does God have to say in this book? In this first official episode of the Mid-Way Podcast, Pastor Grant Staubs & Hannah Staubs teach the keyword of John, the power of the number seven in this book, and things to be looking for in this week’s Bible reading. This week’s reading: John 1-3
--------
17:28
How To Study Your Bible
Bonus episode to help you prepare and give you some resources to help you grow and maximize your time in the Word of God.
--------
16:03
Intro to the Mid-Way Podcast
Reading through the New Testament can be a challenge, but it is much easier to do with your church family! The Mid-Way Podcast is a podcast released by Mid-Way Baptist Church, helping their Church family find and follow Jesus through the power of His Word! Weekly episodes are released, giving an inside look at what church members will be reading for the week. You’ll hear from Pastor Grant Staubs and women’s minister Hannah Staubs as they unpack the truths for the week’s reading.
