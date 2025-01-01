January 1-3 - John 1-3

The book of John is a great place to start reading the Bible, but why is that the case, and what does God have to say in this book? In this first official episode of the Mid-Way Podcast, Pastor Grant Staubs & Hannah Staubs teach the keyword of John, the power of the number seven in this book, and things to be looking for in this week’s Bible reading. This week’s reading: John 1-3