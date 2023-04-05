‘We Are Not Each Other’s Enemies’

What does it mean to be in solidarity with other races? For Sarah and some other Asian-American journalists, the pandemic was the first time they considered their identity through the lens of racial solidarity and how they were being positioned against other Americans. There have been different points in history where we have found ourselves pitted against other races, in particular, Black Americans. We talk with a journalist covering violence against Asian Americans and how that’s impacted her view of race relations. And we take a look back at a seminal moment in history - the Los Angeles Riots - and how people are talking now about the lessons learned. Guests: Dion Lim, Journalist, ABC7 San Francisco Hyepin Im, President of Faith and Community Empowerment Rev. Mark Whitlock, Pastor of Reid Temple AME Church, Glenn Dale, Maryland; contributing writer for the USC Center for Religion and Civic CultureRev. Najuma Smith-Pollard, Professor with the University of Southern California’s Center for Religion and Civic Culture Tim Choi, Sacramento resident Music: “Can’t Hold Us Back,” Polartropica “Dusting,” Blue Dot Sessions “Crisper,” Blue Dot Sessions Additional Information: The LA Riots, 30 Years Later, NPR The Uprising, A Generation Later, Code Switch Korean American leaders look back on the 1992 LA Riots to create new priorities, NPR