CapRadio
Mid Pacific explores what it means to be Asian American and the feeling of being caught between two worlds. Host Sarah Mizes-Tan brings you stories of food, pol... More
Society & Culture
  • BONUS EPISODE: Introducing Vietnamese Boat People Podcast
    How would your identity be shaped if you had to escape your home country by boat? In this bonus episode, Sarah speaks with fellow podcast host Tracey Nguyen Mang, who fled Vietnam with her family at the age of 3. Her quest to uncover her family’s story became a popular podcast and event series. Vietnamese Boat People features incredible stories of the journeys that were taken by a generation of people that were forced to overcome many life-threatening situations in search of peace, freedom and safety. Tracey shares what she’s learned helping others discover their parents’ immigration stories. She also introduces us to her annual “Story Slams,” an online event featuring Vietnamese voices from around the world.  Guests: Tracey Nguyen Mang, host of Vietnamese Boat People Podcast Music: “Can’t Hold Us Back,” Polartropica
    5/11/2023
  • Your Mother
    How do our relationships with our parents affect our sense of self? And why does the mother-daughter relationship, in particular, seem so complex? It’s a topic that has been explored a lot in recent movies, from “Turning Red” to “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Sarah dives head first into the tension in this episode sharing conversations with both her sister and her mother.  She also talks about the acculturation gap and redefining expectations with a therapist that specializes in Asian-American relationships and a mother who had to learn to accept her child as he is.  Guests: Lisa Tan, Sarah’s sister Marianne Mee Ryung Park, Sarah’s mom Soo Jin Lee, Therapist and one of the founders of the Yellow Chair Collective Marsha Aizumi, Author, activist and speaker, “Two Spirits One Heart: A Mother, Her Transgender Son and Their Journey to Love and Acceptance.” Damneet Kaur, Poet  Music: “Game Hens,” Blue Dot Sessions “Can’t Hold Us Back,” Polartropica "Dusting," Blue Dot Sessions
    5/4/2023
  • From Boba to Dosa Waffles
    How does our relationship to food shape our Asian American identity? And how does our identity influence the food we make? In this episode, Sarah discusses food appropriation, who has “ownership” over certain foods, and what happens when a much beloved drink goes mainstream. Sarah talks with a former "Top Chef" contestant about leaning into her Indian-American heritage AFTER the show and what it means to her to cook “authentic” Indian food. You’ll also meet the creator of a popular Chinese sauce company and the executive chef of Mission Chinese in San Francisco. Guests: Janelle Bitker, Senior Editor, Food & Wine, San Francisco Chronicle Preeti Mistri, Chef, Author and Speaker; former Top Chef contestant and restaurateur in Northern California Jing Gao, Chef, Founder & CEO, Fly By Jing Danny Bowien, Chef, Mission Chinese Music: “Can’t Hold Us Back,” Polartropica “Palms Down,” Blue Note Sessions “Tarte Tatin,” Blue Note Sessions
    4/27/2023
  • ‘We Are Not Each Other’s Enemies’
    What does it mean to be in solidarity with other races? For Sarah and some other Asian-American journalists, the pandemic was the first time they considered their identity through the lens of racial solidarity and how they were being positioned against other Americans. There have been different points in history where we have found ourselves pitted against other races, in particular, Black Americans. We talk with a journalist covering violence against Asian Americans and how that’s impacted her view of race relations. And we take a look back at a seminal moment in history - the Los Angeles Riots - and how people are talking now about the lessons learned. Guests: Dion Lim, Journalist, ABC7 San Francisco Hyepin Im, President of Faith and Community Empowerment Rev. Mark Whitlock, Pastor of Reid Temple AME Church, Glenn Dale, Maryland; contributing writer for the USC Center for Religion and Civic CultureRev. Najuma Smith-Pollard, Professor with the University of Southern California’s Center for Religion and Civic Culture Tim Choi, Sacramento resident Music: “Can’t Hold Us Back,” Polartropica “Dusting,” Blue Dot Sessions “Crisper,” Blue Dot Sessions Additional Information: The LA Riots, 30 Years Later, NPR The Uprising, A Generation Later, Code Switch Korean American leaders look back on the 1992 LA Riots to create new priorities, NPR
    4/20/2023
  • ‘A Potent Political Force’
    Can Asian-American political identity be defined? Asian Americans have long been held back by stereotypes of being quiet or meek, but that’s definitely not the case with issues we care about. In this episode of “Mid Pacific,” Sarah takes a look at some examples of powerful Asian American political organizing, from a school board recall in San Francisco to the Oakland Mayor’s office and the State Capitol.  Guests: Cyn Wang, Parent David Lee, Political Science Professor, San Francisco State University Karthick Ramakrishnan, Professor, UC Riverside and the founder of AAPI Data Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland Alex Lee, Assemblymember, California’s 24th District Music: “Can’t Hold Us Back,” Polartropica “Crisper,” Blue Dot Sessions “Dusting,” Blue Dot Sessions
    4/13/2023

Mid Pacific explores what it means to be Asian American and the feeling of being caught between two worlds. Host Sarah Mizes-Tan brings you stories of food, politics, family and more and shows how those experiences influence our ideas of identity.
