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65 episodes
- From a career in real estate to sharing her love of Italian cooking with the world, Antoinette Gangi has turned a family tradition into something much bigger. With her viral meatballs, popular cooking videos, TV appearances and new cookbook, she’s bringing Italian heritage, family recipes and the joy of cooking into kitchens everywhere.
In this episode, Antoinette shares the story behind her passion for food, the traditions passed down through her family and why she believes cooking doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. We talk about the importance of bringing families together around food, teaching children to cook and keeping cultural traditions alive.
We also get into the story behind her famous meatballs, her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Marcello story and her connection with the No Kid Hungry mission. Plus, Antoinette shares the advice her mum passed down to her, how she and Alexia first met on 100 Cooks, and some lovely stories about her husband, their marriage and his appearances in her videos.
And yes, we find out how her meatballs have apparently saved a few marriages along the way!
In this episode:
The family traditions that shaped Antoinette’s love of Italian food
Why simple ingredients and affordable recipes matter
The story behind her viral meatballs
Her experience on The Drew Barrymore Show
The No Kid Hungry mission
The life lessons her mom taught her
Teaching children the joy of cooking
This is a conversation about much more than recipes. It's about family, heritage, relationships and the memories we create around the table.
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Follow Antoinette 👇
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/antoinettesitaliankitchen/
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@antoinetteskitchen/featured
Website: https://www.antoinettesitaliankitchen.com/
Antoinette’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/Antoinettes-Authentic-Italian-Cookbook-Collection/dp/B0F94LC5JC?ref_=ast_author_mpb
Podcast editing by https://podcastmagician.com/
- How does intimacy change as we get older? And how can we better understand our bodies, our needs, and our relationships?
In this episode of Mid-Life Mafia, we talk with Dr. Cayte about intimacy, pleasure, and relationships at every stage of life. She shares her journey from working as a dancer and singer in New York City to becoming a therapist, and explains why she loves helping people work through personal and relationship challenges.
We talk about how to have honest conversations with our kids about their bodies, boundaries, and sex education. We also explore couples therapy, different needs in relationships, open marriages, and why some people seek sex therapy.
Dr. Cayte shares how trauma, chronic pain, and changes in hormones can affect intimacy. We also discuss female pleasure and how our needs can change in midlife.
In this episode:
Dr. Cayte's journey to becoming a therapist
Talking to kids about their bodies and boundaries
Couples therapy and relationship challenges
Intimacy, pleasure, and different needs in relationships
Open marriages and polyamory
When sex therapy can help
Trauma, chronic pain, and intimacy
Female pleasure and hormones in midlife
Follow us on all platforms 👇
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@midlifemafia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/midlifemafiapodcast/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MidLifeMafia
Website: https://midlifemafia.com/
Follow Dr. Cayte 👇
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.cayte/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cayte-castrillon-301114210/
Website: https://www.drcayte.com/
Podcast editing by https://podcastmagician.com/
- Are you at the stage of life where you'd rather stay home than go out, but you still somehow find yourself awake at 2 AM cooking for your kids? Welcome to midlife!
In this episode of the Mid-Life Mafia Podcast, we're talking about how our priorities, habits and ideas of fun change as we get older. From no longer needing a drink to feel comfortable around people to looking back on the things we've experienced (and the things we missed), we share how differently we approach life now.
We get into the different paths we've taken through motherhood, the guilt that can come with raising children while working, and whether you really need to go on an expensive vacation to make lasting family memories. We also share some hilarious stories about a late-night casino adventure, questionable driving, future travel plans and why being a mom sometimes means making grilled cheese at 2 AM for a hungry adult child.
Because midlife isn't about following one set path. It's about figuring out what matters to us now, learning from the past, and still finding plenty to laugh about along the way.
In this episode:
How our social lives and relationship with alcohol have changed over the years
Why you don't need a drink to be yourself or enjoy a night out
Looking back on the things we've tried, the risks we've taken and the regrets we've avoided
The guilt of balancing work, family and time for yourself
Family vacations, making memories and finding fun without spending a fortune
A casino story that got a little too competitive
Raising children to pursue what makes them happy, not just what makes them money
If you enjoyed this episode, please give it a like, share it with a friend who can relate, and subscribe to the Mid-Life Mafia channel for more honest conversations about life after 40!
Follow us on all platforms 👇
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@midlifemafia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/midlifemafiapodcast/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MidLifeMafia
Website: https://midlifemafia.com/
Podcast editing by https://podcastmagician.com/
- Is there something about October that makes you want to slow down, cook more, decorate the house and reach for all your favourite comfort foods? We’re talking about everything that comes with fall — and the very real midlife changes that come along with it.
From sleepless nights and what we do to try to get better sleep, to pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and homemade soup, this episode is packed with the things we love about the season. We also get into Halloween costumes, trick-or-treating and pizza (which somehow manages to be a comfort food all year round!).
And then there are the less glamorous parts of getting older. Colder weather can mean dry skin, while hair thinning and changing hair needs can have us searching for new products. Even driving at night can become a whole different experience in midlife.
In this episode:
Our favourite things about October and the start of fall
Sleepless nights and the things we try to do to get more rest
Halloween parties, costumes and trick-or-treating
Why fall makes us crave comfort food
Keeping dry skin at bay
Hair thinning, GLP-1 medications and changing hair routines
Why driving at night can get harder in midlife
If you’re enjoying the Mid-Life Mafia podcast, like, subscribe and share this episode with another woman navigating all the funny, frustrating and delicious parts of midlife!
Follow us on all platforms 👇
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@midlifemafia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/midlifemafiapodcast/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MidLifeMafia
Website: https://midlifemafia.com/
Podcast editing by https://podcastmagician.com/
- What does it really mean to get stronger, take care of yourself and feel good in your body as you get older?
In this episode of the Mid-Life Mafia Podcast, Nicole Greco-Peepas joins the conversation to talk about fitness, food, self-love and finding the motivation to take care of yourself in your 40s and 50s.
Nicole shares how her journey into fitness began in an unexpected way. After moving to Greece because of her boyfriend, who later became her husband, she didn't have working papers, so she signed up for karate. That eventually led to boxing and a much bigger role for fitness in her life.
She talks about losing pregnancy weight, strength training for women and why looking after your fitness isn't just about appearance. It's about recognizing that you're worth the effort and giving yourself the opportunity to live a better quality of life.
The conversation also gets practical, covering food, meal prepping, accountability and how much you actually need to eat. Nicole shares what she eats, how she prepares food and what she looks for when shopping.
This is a conversation about making fitness part of your life — and doing it for yourself.
Episode highlights:
Women, empowerment and taking care of yourself
How to get started with working out
How moving to Greece led Nicole to fitness
Strength training for women
What to eat to support your goals
Nicole's meals and meal-prepping routine
Bodybuilding competitions
Shopping for food and cooking
How much to eat
Finding motivation to keep going
We hope this episode with Nicole inspires you to start working out today. If it did, give us a like and subscribe for more women empowerment episodes.
Follow us on all platforms 👇
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@midlifemafia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/midlifemafiapodcast/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MidLifeMafia
Website: https://midlifemafia.com/
Follow Nicole 👇
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nicolegrecopeepas/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nicole.grecopeepas
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicole-greco-peepas-823a53418/
NGP Method: https://ngpmethod.passion.io/join
NGP Bro: https://ngpbro.com/
Podcast editing by https://podcastmagician.com/
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About Mid-Life Mafia
Three badass broads on a mission to make midlife a laughing matter. Pour a cup of coffee (or whatever), pluck your chin hairs, and tune in for no-holds-barred conversations about surviving menopause, finding your confidence, and rocking your second act with attitude. We're not your grandmother's menopause club. Join us: www.MidLifeMafia.comPodcast website
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