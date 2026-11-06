Are you at the stage of life where you'd rather stay home than go out, but you still somehow find yourself awake at 2 AM cooking for your kids? Welcome to midlife!



In this episode of the Mid-Life Mafia Podcast, we're talking about how our priorities, habits and ideas of fun change as we get older. From no longer needing a drink to feel comfortable around people to looking back on the things we've experienced (and the things we missed), we share how differently we approach life now.



We get into the different paths we've taken through motherhood, the guilt that can come with raising children while working, and whether you really need to go on an expensive vacation to make lasting family memories. We also share some hilarious stories about a late-night casino adventure, questionable driving, future travel plans and why being a mom sometimes means making grilled cheese at 2 AM for a hungry adult child.



Because midlife isn't about following one set path. It's about figuring out what matters to us now, learning from the past, and still finding plenty to laugh about along the way.



In this episode:

How our social lives and relationship with alcohol have changed over the years

Why you don't need a drink to be yourself or enjoy a night out

Looking back on the things we've tried, the risks we've taken and the regrets we've avoided

The guilt of balancing work, family and time for yourself

Family vacations, making memories and finding fun without spending a fortune

A casino story that got a little too competitive

Raising children to pursue what makes them happy, not just what makes them money



If you enjoyed this episode, please give it a like, share it with a friend who can relate, and subscribe to the Mid-Life Mafia channel for more honest conversations about life after 40!



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Podcast editing by https://podcastmagician.com/