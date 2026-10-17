What hit you in this episode? Send me a message — I actually read them all.

Have you ever noticed that the loudest people in the room are usually the ones not building anything?

In this episode of Mid Hour Chat, Juanita tackles the elephant in the room: sometimes the problem isn’t that somebody stole your idea. Sometimes you gave it to them.

This isn’t a “hide and stay silent” message. It’s about access. Not everything needs an audience while it’s still being built, and talking about a goal can start to feel like progress when nothing has actually moved. Juanita shares what it cost her when she shared the blueprint on a $200,000 contract proposal, and what changed when she stayed quiet, applied, and told the team after.

In this episode:

Why talking about a goal can feel like doing it (Juanita calls it leaking your energy)

The difference between secrecy and strategy

Five takeaways on when to talk, who to talk to, and when to just do the work

Accountability vs. applause: why are you really sharing?

Why “Access denied” might be the most underrated business move

Your challenge this week: Don’t announce your next move. Make it.

Know someone who needs to hear this one? Send it to them. (Maybe don’t tell them why.) 😂

New to Mid Hour Chat? Follow the show for honest conversations for leaders, entrepreneurs, and purpose-driven people about the things everybody sees but nobody says out loud.

Support the show

Mid Hour Chat with Juanita Walker is an entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal growth podcast designed for individuals and organizations seeking practical solutions and meaningful conversations.

Monday Episodes

Focus on personal growth, purpose, entrepreneurship, faith, mindset, and self-development.

Wednesday Corporate Series

Focus on leadership, employee engagement, workplace culture, productivity, and business performance.

Whether you’re building your life, growing your business, or leading a team, Mid Hour Chat delivers conversations that move ideas into action.

Take the free Mid Hour Chat Reset Assessment mentioned in this episode:

I need the assessment.

🎙️ Listen & Subscribe Subscribe to Mid Hour Chat on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music so you never miss an episode. New episodes drop every Monday.

📥 Free Resource Grab the Identity Reset Guide mentioned in today's episode: Click here

📲 Connect with Juanita Walker Follow along for more real conversations, resources, and activation content.

🌐 Website

💬 Enjoyed this episode? Leave a review — it helps more leaders and entrepreneurs find this conversation. Share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.