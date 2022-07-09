Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Michigan Crime Stories in the App
Listen to Michigan Crime Stories in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Michigan Crime Stories

Michigan Crime Stories

Podcast Michigan Crime Stories
Podcast Michigan Crime Stories

Michigan Crime Stories

MLive's Darcie Moran and John Counts
add
Michigan Crime Stories is MLive’s most popular podcast exploring murder, mysteries and mayhem in the Mitten. Our new four-part season, "Christmas Eve Cannibal" ... More
Society & CultureHistoryNews
Michigan Crime Stories is MLive’s most popular podcast exploring murder, mysteries and mayhem in the Mitten. Our new four-part season, "Christmas Eve Cannibal" ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 42
  • Christmas Eve Cannibal: Part 4
    Many call Mark Latunski a monster, but he was once a seemingly ordinary husband and father of four children. What changed and when did it change? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/9/2023
    35:22
  • Christmas Eve Cannibal: Part 3
    A question arises as Mark Latunski faces charges in the murder of Kevin Bacon — is he competent to stand trial for the crimes? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/9/2023
    37:04
  • Christmas Eve Cannibal: Part 2
    On the night of December 27th, 2019, police found Kevin Bacon's naked body hanging from a pulley system in what prosecutors described as a custom kill room in Mark Latunski's basement. Police made the shocking discovery after online chat logs led them to Latunski's home, but the shock wouldn't end with the body. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/9/2023
    34:19
  • Christmas Eve Cannibal: Part 1
    On Christmas Eve 2019, a 25-year-old man named Kevin Bacon met up with a contact from the dating app Grindr. He was never seen alive again. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/9/2023
    33:55
  • What happened to Breanna? Part 4
    In our conclusion, Gus really dives into the heartbreak experienced by Breanna's family members. And he takes a trip to the place where Breanna's body was found 14 years ago. (This is part four in a four-part series.) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    9/7/2022
    33:49

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Michigan Crime Stories

Michigan Crime Stories is MLive’s most popular podcast exploring murder, mysteries and mayhem in the Mitten. Our new four-part season, "Christmas Eve Cannibal" drops Tuesday, May 9. Produced by Jessica Shepherd and reported by Gus Burns. Got a tip for us? Email Gus at [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Michigan Crime Stories, COURAGEOUS PARENTING and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Michigan Crime Stories

Michigan Crime Stories

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Michigan Crime Stories: Podcasts in Family