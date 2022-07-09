Michigan Crime Stories is MLive’s most popular podcast exploring murder, mysteries and mayhem in the Mitten. Our new four-part season, "Christmas Eve Cannibal" ... More
Christmas Eve Cannibal: Part 4
Many call Mark Latunski a monster, but he was once a seemingly ordinary husband and father of four children. What changed and when did it change?
5/9/2023
35:22
Christmas Eve Cannibal: Part 3
A question arises as Mark Latunski faces charges in the murder of Kevin Bacon — is he competent to stand trial for the crimes?
5/9/2023
37:04
Christmas Eve Cannibal: Part 2
On the night of December 27th, 2019, police found Kevin Bacon's naked body hanging from a pulley system in what prosecutors described as a custom kill room in Mark Latunski's basement. Police made the shocking discovery after online chat logs led them to Latunski's home, but the shock wouldn't end with the body.
5/9/2023
34:19
Christmas Eve Cannibal: Part 1
On Christmas Eve 2019, a 25-year-old man named Kevin Bacon met up with a contact from the dating app Grindr. He was never seen alive again.
5/9/2023
33:55
What happened to Breanna? Part 4
In our conclusion, Gus really dives into the heartbreak experienced by Breanna's family members. And he takes a trip to the place where Breanna's body was found 14 years ago. (This is part four in a four-part series.)
