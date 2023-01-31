Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
MERGED is a platform to enable the mainstream exploration of UAP through the lens of pilots, scientists, and innovators. Ryan will host discussions on UAP that prioritize scientific inquiry and maintain an open-minded approach.
Science
MERGED is a platform to enable the mainstream exploration of UAP through the lens of pilots, scientists, and innovators. Ryan will host discussions on UAP that ... More

  • Researching UAP (UFOs) in the Galileo Project - with Abby White | Merged Podcast EP 6
    Today on Merged Podcast we get an inside look into the Galileo project, which is currently studying UAP (UFO), through the eyes of research fellow Abby White. Abby explains how she got into the Galileo Project, her experience working on it, and the tools used to study UAP. She shares her perspective on breaking stigma around the subject, and why validated scientific research matters. She also reveals what it has been like to explain what she does for work to others, and what her peers think about the subject.   ===   TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 1:00 Abby’s Educational Background 12:35 Working on the Galileo Project 20:03 Break Stigma & Paradigm Shifts 28:29 Tools for Studying UAP 39:21 Implications of Speaking out 46:18 Continuation of Study 47:59 Advice for Young People Getting Involved 50:54 Galileo Project Today 58:55 Conclusion   ===   Abby White is a recent graduate of Wellesley College, and recent a Research Fellow in the Theoretical Astrophysics Division at the Harvard College Observatory. She is also a Pre Doctoral Fellow Copernicus Space Corporation, and is pursuing a PhD in astrophysics.   ===   Ryan Graves:  AIAA UAP: https://www.aiaauap.org Twitter: @uncertainvector   Connect with Us:    Website: http://www.mergedpodcast.com Merged Point: https://www.mergedpoint.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/10/2023
    59:06
  • Decoding UAP (UFO) Sightings: Insights from a 747 Pilot - with Christiaan van Heijst | Merged EP 5
    Christiaan van Heijst in his vast decades of flying planes has had several experiences of witnessing things that he can't explain. Today, he explains those UAP sightings with us and shows the photos that he has captured of these unexplainable objects in the sky. Christiaan shares his story over working in aviation, finding passion in photography, and his curiosity with UAP after having several strange encounters while flying.    ===   TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 1:36 Christiaan’s Military Aviation Background 18:56 Current Aviation Work 21:07 Photography as a Pilot  28:15 Discussing UAP 38:28 Tools for Determining Flight Threats 40:54 Possible UAP Sightings 53:38 Do Other Pilots See These? 1:03:50 UAP Encounters that Remain Mysterious  1:11:39 Bringing Awareness to this 1:15:01 Christiaan’s Most Recent Sighting 1:28:49 Conclusion ===   Christiaan van Heijst   Christiaan is a Dutch airline pilot who's been flying since the age of fourteen. He started his career flying turboprops in Africa and Afghanistan, flew the Boeing 737 for four years and has been flying the Boeing 747 for the last twelve years. He's logged over 9,500 flight hours and is now a captain on the 747.   Parallel to his flying career, he is an award-winning photographer specializing in photography from the flight deck   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jpcvanheijst/ Website: https://jpcvanheijst.com http://www.ipaco.fr/page28.html   ===   Ryan Graves:  AIAA UAP: https://www.aiaauap.org Twitter: @uncertainvector   Connect with Us:    Website: http://www.mergedpodcast.com Merged Point: https://www.mergedpoint.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/23/2023
    1:29:01
  • Pilot Breaks the Silence on UAP Encounters - with Chris Van Voorhis | Merged Podcast EP 4
    Pilot Chris Van Voorhis has been flying a plane since the age of 14, and has had decades of experience with over 30,000 flight hours. Today, he shares the many encounters he has had with UAP while flying, and reveals that many of the pilots he knows have also seen these objects. He shares why he believes airlines are attempting to silence pilots from speaking on this matter, and why this skepticism is holding us back. He also explains his perspective on what impact disclosure would have on humanity, and if we should consider this a safety threat.     ===   TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 1:04 Becoming a Pilot at 14 7:20 First Encounter with a UAP  14:15 Airlines Silencing Witnesses 22:25 How it Changed Me 27:08 Recent Sightings   36:37 This will change humanity 41:41 What UAP Look Like 43:53 Safety Concerns - Is This a Threat? 50:23 Is This Common? 53:37 Ryan’s Experiences 58:07 Conclusion    ===   Pilot Chris Van Voorhis: - At age 14 started flying with the Civil Air Patrol - Domestic and international commercial pilot with over 30,000 flight hours - Military contracted pilot for Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm - Airbus 330 Flight instructor - Former Police Officer   ===   Ryan Graves:  AIAA UAP: https://www.aiaauap.org Twitter: @uncertainvector   Connect with Us:    Website: http://www.mergedpodcast.com Merged Point: https://www.mergedpoint.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/14/2023
    59:43
  • Unbreakable Resilience: How I Survived a Supersonic Jet Crash - Kegan Gill | Merged EP3
    Veteran Kegan Gill’s life changed after barely surviving a jet crash in which he set the record for fastest ejection in naval aviation history. Today, he shares his story of the accident, his miraculous physical recovery, and the extreme hardships he faced following the incident. He explains how a traumatic brain injury led him to a psych word, on psychiatric medication - and how he started his journey to healing, and supporting others to do the same.  He also shares his experience with UAP, and his own personal encounter with this phenomena.   ===   TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 1:44 Surviving a Jet Crash  23:35 Miraculous physical Recovery  37:00 Joining the Military Again 39:08 UAP Encounter 46:22 Experiencing Other Jet Crashes  54:39 Kegan’s memory of the crash  59:55 Mental & Trauma Recovery 1:28:44 Healing w/ Psychedelics & Community  1:36:44 Conclusion   ===   Kegan “SMURF” Gill is a former US Navy F/A-18E pilot. In 2014 he sustained devastating injuries from a high-speed ejection into the sound barrier, surviving the fastest ejection in the history of naval aviation. After over a dozen surgeries, two years of rehabilitation and weening himself off high dosage pain meds he returned to flying Super Hornets. Today he is an ultra-endurance athlete, motivational speaker, veteran advocate and completing his first book while raising a family. He is on a mission to heal mind, body and soul through alternative modalities.   https://www.heroicheartsproject.org/ http://defendersoffreedom.us/ https://warriorangelsfoundation.org/   ===   Ryan Graves:  AIAA UAP: https://www.aiaauap.org Twitter: @uncertainvector   Connect with Us:    Website: http://www.mergedpodcast.com Merged Point: https://www.mergedpoint.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/7/2023
    1:38:06
  • Pilot’s Shocking UAP Sightings & What This Means For Aviation - w/ Mark Hulsey | Merged Podcast EP 2
    Pilot Mark Hulsey has become a prominent whistleblower in the UAP space. After multiple encounters with UAP while flying, he began to question why these phenomena are not being publicly investigated. Today he shares his detailed UAP sightings, along with actual radar audio from one of his most famous encounters. He reflects on the backlash he has received, mysteriously missing radar footage (after a government meeting), and why every one has the right to know what’s going on.    ===   TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 0:50 Mark’s Military Background 5:00 First UAP Encounter 26:11 Mark’s Career Now 28:40 Memorable UAP Sighting 49:40 Backlash from skeptics 52:22 Actual Radar Footage 54:14 Steps to Expanding Our Understanding 58:16 People have the Right to Know 1:08:43 Gathering Data 1:14:04 How Common This Is 1:18:39 Conclusion    ===   Mark Hulsey:    Mark began his flying career at the age of 16 learning to fly helicopters. At 18 he enlisted Marine Corps and served as a meteorologist from 1988-1992. He flew helicopters tours in the State of Hawaii from 1992-1995 at which time he left his job to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 1995-1998. He graduated with a bachelors degree in aeronautical science and was commissioned in December 1998, as an officer in the United States, Marine Corps.  Graduated top of his class in primary flight training he was assigned to VT-22 NAS Kingsville Texas. He was winged in 1999 and assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore to fly the F/A-18 hornet. After Retiring from service in 2014 he has been and continues flying corporate jets and helicopters for the pioneer leaders in todays tech industry in one of the most advanced, corporate jets in production today, the Gulfstream G650ER.  Accumulating over 12,000 hours of flight time, he holds three Airline Transport Pilot ratings in single and multi engine land, seaplane and helicopters. He serves as a certified flight instructor in all three categories and is a Designated Pilot Examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration.   ===   Ryan Graves:  AIAA UAP: https://www.aiaauap.org Twitter: @uncertainvector   Connect with Us:    Website: http://www.mergedpodcast.com Merged Point: https://www.mergedpoint.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/31/2023
    1:21:40

About MERGED

MERGED is a platform to enable the mainstream exploration of UAP through the lens of pilots, scientists, and innovators. 
Ryan will host discussions on UAP that prioritize scientific inquiry and maintain an open-minded approach. In addition to exchanging ideas, MERGED will serve as a conduit for identifying technologies, companies, and individuals that can contribute to the ecosystem of UAP research and understanding.

Ryan Graves is a former pilot who flew the F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet. In 2014, he and his colleagues regularly encountered unidentified aerospace phenomena (UAP) off the coast of Virginia Beach. These sightings were so frequent that they had to cancel training missions. By 2021, there have been 11 documented near misses with UAP. The MERGED Podcast is here to explore this phenomenon and the efforts to understand it through the perspective of pilots, scientists, and innovators. Ryan believes that the UAP phenomenon is an engineering problem and that a rational, science-first approach is needed to explore it.

