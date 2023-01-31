Pilot’s Shocking UAP Sightings & What This Means For Aviation - w/ Mark Hulsey | Merged Podcast EP 2

Pilot Mark Hulsey has become a prominent whistleblower in the UAP space. After multiple encounters with UAP while flying, he began to question why these phenomena are not being publicly investigated. Today he shares his detailed UAP sightings, along with actual radar audio from one of his most famous encounters. He reflects on the backlash he has received, mysteriously missing radar footage (after a government meeting), and why every one has the right to know what's going on. === TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 0:50 Mark's Military Background 5:00 First UAP Encounter 26:11 Mark's Career Now 28:40 Memorable UAP Sighting 49:40 Backlash from skeptics 52:22 Actual Radar Footage 54:14 Steps to Expanding Our Understanding 58:16 People have the Right to Know 1:08:43 Gathering Data 1:14:04 How Common This Is 1:18:39 Conclusion === Mark Hulsey: Mark began his flying career at the age of 16 learning to fly helicopters. At 18 he enlisted Marine Corps and served as a meteorologist from 1988-1992. He flew helicopters tours in the State of Hawaii from 1992-1995 at which time he left his job to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 1995-1998. He graduated with a bachelors degree in aeronautical science and was commissioned in December 1998, as an officer in the United States, Marine Corps. Graduated top of his class in primary flight training he was assigned to VT-22 NAS Kingsville Texas. He was winged in 1999 and assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore to fly the F/A-18 hornet. After Retiring from service in 2014 he has been and continues flying corporate jets and helicopters for the pioneer leaders in todays tech industry in one of the most advanced, corporate jets in production today, the Gulfstream G650ER. Accumulating over 12,000 hours of flight time, he holds three Airline Transport Pilot ratings in single and multi engine land, seaplane and helicopters. He serves as a certified flight instructor in all three categories and is a Designated Pilot Examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration.