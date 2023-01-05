The Verywell Mind Podcast with Therapist Amy Morin

261 - What Your Dreams Say About You with Hypnotherapist/Dream Interpreter Jesse Lyon

Have you ever wondered why you keep dreaming that you're falling? Or have you ever dreamed that you showed up somewhere without your clothes on? If so, you're not alone. And while you might try to brush off your dreams by telling yourself that they are just your brain telling stories while you're sleeping, there's evidence that suggests your dreams can have deeper meanings. Jesse Lyon is a therapist and dream scientist. And on today's episode, he explains what some common dreams mean, how we can interpret our own dreams, and what insights we can gain from our dreams.