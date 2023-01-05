The Verywell Mind Podcast with Therapist Amy Morin

Editor-in-chief of Verywell Mind, therapist, and international bestselling author Amy Morin shares actionable advice for developing the mental strength you need... More
261 - What Your Dreams Say About You with Hypnotherapist/Dream Interpreter Jesse Lyon
Have you ever wondered why you keep dreaming that you're falling? Or have you ever dreamed that you showed up somewhere without your clothes on? If so, you're not alone.
And while you might try to brush off your dreams by telling yourself that they are just your brain telling stories while you're sleeping, there's evidence that suggests your dreams can have deeper meanings.
Jesse Lyon is a therapist and dream scientist. And on today's episode, he explains what some common dreams mean, how we can interpret our own dreams, and what insights we can gain from our dreams.
5/1/2023
36:24
260 - Friday Fix: How Reading Improves Your Mental Health
While it may come as no surprise that reading could be good for your cognitive health, a lot of research shows it can be good for your mental health. In fact, reading might even be good for your social life.
The good news is that you don't have to read for long to reap the benefits. There's some research that shows reading for just six minutes a day might make you a happier person.
4/28/2023
10:26
259 - Be Mindful, Vulnerable, and Real with Actress Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster is best known for her role as Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. She's been open about the fact that she's seen a therapist since she was in college, and she says she continues to learn new strategies to improve her mental health.
Some of the things she discusses today are how she manages the pressure to develop a 'work/life balance,' the strategies she uses to manage anxious feelings, and what she wishes she had learned when she was younger to help her become a more brave person.
4/24/2023
36:46
258 - Friday Fix: How to Gain More Emotional Control
When our emotions go up, our logic goes down. The more emotional we are, the tougher it is to think clearly, make wise decisions, and feel good.
Fortunately, you can do many things to gain more control over your emotions. This strategy can decrease the intensity of an uncomfortable emotion so you can make healthy choices for yourself. It's one of my favorite mental strength-building strategies, and it's a simple but effective way to start feeling better right away.
4/21/2023
9:38
257 - How to Stop Making Everything So Difficult with Author/Business Coach Susie Moore
Do you ever make things harder than they need to be? Most of us do that at one time or another. We overthink things or we beat ourselves up for making a mistake. Fortunately, there are strategies you can use to just let things be easy, and author Susie Moore is going to explain how to do that.
Susie is a life coach who has written a book called Let It Be Easy, and she offers some great tips for dealing with fear, overcoming rejection, making decisions, and dealing with everyday obstacles.
About The Verywell Mind Podcast with Therapist Amy Morin
