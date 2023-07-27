About The Dr. Stefani Show

Live life easier. Know yourself a little deeper, understand others a little better, and analyze the world a little smarter... all so you can live life, a little easier. Dr. Stefani Reinold is your typical suburban Christian mom next door who graduated medical school, completed psychiatry residency, opened a private practice and was living the dream life until 2020 shattered her mainstream worldview. Now, she's utilizing her medical knowledge and psychiatric expertise to dive deep into all of the issues affecting our health, our relationships and our careers. If you're ready for a renewed perspective and unique insights, then this is the show for you. Productivity, habit change, personality types, relationship tips, and parenting strategies is the jam. You won't hear politics or social justice on this podcast, but you WILL hear some REAL, down-to-earth tips that will help you escape your thoughts, embrace your emotions, and exit the hamster wheel of hustle culture so you can live your most authentic, amazing life that God designed for you.