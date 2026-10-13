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420 episodes
- Associate Student Minister, Carter Jurkovich, continues our series "A Road Less Stupid.” Be sure to join us in person every Tuesday at 6:00 AM at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, TX.
If you have a question that you want answered, please text “STUDY” to 77978. Whether it be, Scripture, Family, or Life, no topic is off limits to have your question answered!
Do you need help building a Men’s Ministry at your church? Text “JHILLHOUSE” to 77978!
Visit @saturday-at-the-creek for sermons from our Teaching Pastor, Graeme Golding.
Are you looking for more scripture-based content and materials?
Visit www.johnmarkcaton.com
- Guest Speaker, Former Olympian, Johnny Quinn, continues our series "A Road Less Stupid.” Be sure to join us in person every Tuesday at 6:00 AM at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, TX.
If you have a question that you want answered, please text “STUDY” to 77978. Whether it be, Scripture, Family, or Life, no topic is off limits to have your question answered!
Do you need help building a Men’s Ministry at your church? Text “JHILLHOUSE” to 77978!
Visit @saturday-at-the-creek for sermons from our Teaching Pastor, Graeme Golding.
Are you looking for more scripture-based content and materials?
Visit www.johnmarkcaton.com
- Executive Pastor, Chase Durham, continues our series "A Road Less Stupid.” Be sure to join us in person every Tuesday at 6:00 AM at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, TX.
If you have a question that you want answered, please text “STUDY” to 77978. Whether it be, Scripture, Family, or Life, no topic is off limits to have your question answered!
Do you need help building a Men’s Ministry at your church? Text “JHILLHOUSE” to 77978!
Visit @saturday-at-the-creek for sermons from our Teaching Pastor, Graeme Golding.
Are you looking for more scripture-based content and materials?
Visit www.johnmarkcaton.com
- Missions and Men's Ministry Pastor, Justin Hillhouse, continues our series "A Road Less Stupid.” Be sure to join us in person every Tuesday at 6:00 AM at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, TX.
If you have a question that you want answered, please text “STUDY” to 77978. Whether it be, Scripture, Family, or Life, no topic is off limits to have your question answered!
Do you need help building a Men’s Ministry at your church? Text “JHILLHOUSE” to 77978!
Visit @saturday-at-the-creek for sermons from our Teaching Pastor, Graeme Golding.
Are you looking for more scripture-based content and materials?
Visit www.johnmarkcaton.com
- Joshua Broome, continues our series "A Road Less Stupid.” Be sure to join us in person every Tuesday at 6:00 AM at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, TX.
If you have a question that you want answered, please text “STUDY” to 77978. Whether it be, Scripture, Family, or Life, no topic is off limits to have your question answered!
Do you need help building a Men’s Ministry at your church? Text “JHILLHOUSE” to 77978!
Visit @saturday-at-the-creek for sermons from our Teaching Pastor, Graeme Golding.
Are you looking for more scripture-based content and materials?
Visit www.johnmarkcaton.com
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About Men's Bible Study
Pastor John Mark Caton's weekly Tuesday morning Men's Bible Study. Join him at 6 a.m. every Tuesday at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, TX.Podcast website
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