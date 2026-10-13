Guest Speaker, Former Olympian, Johnny Quinn, continues our series "A Road Less Stupid.” Be sure to join us in person every Tuesday at 6:00 AM at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, TX.



If you have a question that you want answered, please text “STUDY” to 77978. Whether it be, Scripture, Family, or Life, no topic is off limits to have your question answered!



Do you need help building a Men’s Ministry at your church? Text “JHILLHOUSE” to 77978!



Visit @saturday-at-the-creek for sermons from our Teaching Pastor, Graeme Golding.



Are you looking for more scripture-based content and materials?

Visit www.johnmarkcaton.com