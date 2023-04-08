Welcome to 'Men who Rocked the World, a new podcast hosted by pastor and theologian Steve Lawson. In each episode, Steve will explore the lives and legacies of ...

Welcome to 'Men who Rocked the World, a new podcast hosted by pastor and theologian Steve Lawson. In each episode, Steve will explore the lives and legacies of ...

Join us as we explore the life and ministry of John Owen, one of the most influential theologians and pastors in the history of the Puritan movement. Owen's passion for the truth of God's Word and his dedication to the church have made a lasting impact on Christian thought and practice. In this podcast, we will delve into Owen's biographical background, his major theological contributions, and the practical implications of his teachings for today's believers.

About Men Who Rocked the World

Welcome to 'Men who Rocked the World, a new podcast hosted by pastor and theologian Steve Lawson. In each episode, Steve will explore the lives and legacies of key historical figures who have profoundly impacted the Christian faith. From the Church Fathers and Reformers to the Puritans and other influential leaders, Steve will delve into the stories and teachings of these men who have shaped and influenced the Church over the centuries. With his expert knowledge and dynamic teaching style, Steve will bring these historical figures to life and help you understand their contributions to the faith. Whether you're a seasoned student of church history or just starting to learn about the topic, this podcast is sure to be both educational and inspiring. Tune in and discover the stories of the men who rocked the world of Christianity.