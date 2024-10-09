Powered by RND
  • LNI and Summer Nights
    Murdoc and Mayor Jason are back this week, talking about LNI and the impressive growth of the event over the years! Then, more talk on summer nights and what it will look like in 2025.
    --------  
    28:36
  • Darryl Shoemaker
    Darryl Shoemaker, Head of Communications for the Mayor, fills in for Mayor Jason and Amy rose for Murdoc! Darryl explains all he does for the city as well as important things happening in Rapid City!
    --------  
    33:25
  • Oh Those Summer Nights
    Mark Houston sits down to talk with Mayor Jason Salamun about the dilemma that is Summer Nights.
    --------  
    28:54
  • The Pothole Hotline
    Houston Covers for Murdoc again this week while He is out of town. Mayor Jason and Houston talk about pot holes and road construction. Also, Sanford Health is coming to Rapid City!
    --------  
    25:57
  • Trouble at the Band Shell
    Murdoc and Mayor Jason Recap the election this week. Then they talk about the new Hospice center coming to Rapid City, and some trouble at the Band Shell.
    --------  
    28:18

About Meeting with the Mayor

Meeting with the Mayor

Welcome to your Meeting with the Mayor of Rapid City. Every week join HomeSlice Audio as we discuss the topics of Rapid City every week with the Mayor of Rapid City
