Meet the Mayor with Murray City

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Meet the Mayor — Episode 2: Scott Erickson
In this episode of Meet the Mayor, Mayor Brett Hales visits The Forest, a medical cannabis dispensary in Murray, Utah. Scott Erickson, COO of The Forest, joins him for a conversation about the dispensary’s work and the use of medical cannabis, a subject close to the mayor’s own experience living with multiple sclerosis.
Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, Mayor Hales experienced severe spasms that confined him to a wheelchair. He credits medical cannabis with helping him regain the ability to walk, a part of his story he shared in the podcast’s first episode with David Osmond.
Episode 2 continues that conversation with a guest who brings a different perspective through his work at The Forest. It’s an opportunity to learn more about a subject that has shaped the mayor’s life and a dispensary here in our community.
New episodes of Meet the Mayor drop the first Tuesday of each month. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and wherever you listen so you never miss one.
Have a story, question, or want to be a future guest? Reach out to the Mayor’s Office at podcast@murray.utah.gov.
Meet the Mayor is produced by the City of Murray, Utah. Views expressed by guests are their own. This episode is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Please consult a healthcare provider for guidance on personal health matters.
New episodes of Meet the Mayor drop the first Tuesday of each month. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and wherever you listen so you never miss one.
Have a story, question, or want to be a future guest? Reach out to the Mayor's Office at podcast@murray.utah.gov
Meet the Mayor is produced by the City of Murray, Utah. Views expressed by guests are their own. This episode is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, please consult a healthcare provider for guidance on personal health matters.
- Have a story, question, or want to be a future guest?
Meet the Mayor — Episode 1: David Osmond
Mayor Brett Hales launches a new monthly podcast this week with a first guest who needs no introduction in Utah: singer, Broadway performer, and longtime friend David Osmond.
What makes this first conversation especially personal is that both men are living with multiple sclerosis. David opened up about living with MS, a diagnosis he's carried since his twenties and one he shares with his father, Alan Osmond, who battled the disease for decades before him. David said, "It's a terrible way to meet great people." Mayor Hales was diagnosed in 2005, and after MS-related spasms confined him to a wheelchair, he credits medical cannabis with helping him regain the ability to walk.
David turns the mic around for "Meet the Mayor," asking Hales what it's actually like to run a city day to day.
It's an honest, personal first episode between two friends who understand each other's journey in a way most interviewers can't, and a strong kickoff for a show built around real conversation. Episodes air the first Tuesday of each month on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.
New episodes of Meet the Mayor drop the first Tuesday of each month. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and wherever you listen so you never miss one.
Have a story, question, or want to be a future guest? Reach out to the Mayor's Office at podcast@murray.utah.gov
Meet the Mayor is produced by the City of Murray, Utah. Views expressed by guests are their own. This episode is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, please consult a healthcare provider for guidance on personal health matters.
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About Meet the Mayor with Murray City
Meet the MayorA monthly conversation with the people shaping Murray, Utah, starting with the man in the office itself. Each episode, Mayor Hales talks with residents, community members, business owners, city employees, and neighbors. Agree with him or not, everyone's invited to the table. Expect honest conversation, some laughs, and a real look at what makes Murray tick.New episodes monthly. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.Podcast website
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