Meet the Mayor with Murray City

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Meet the Mayor — Episode 2: Scott Erickson

In this episode of Meet the Mayor, Mayor Brett Hales visits The Forest, a medical cannabis dispensary in Murray, Utah. Scott Erickson, COO of The Forest, joins him for a conversation about the dispensary’s work and the use of medical cannabis, a subject close to the mayor’s own experience living with multiple sclerosis.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, Mayor Hales experienced severe spasms that confined him to a wheelchair. He credits medical cannabis with helping him regain the ability to walk, a part of his story he shared in the podcast’s first episode with David Osmond.

Episode 2 continues that conversation with a guest who brings a different perspective through his work at The Forest. It’s an opportunity to learn more about a subject that has shaped the mayor’s life and a dispensary here in our community.

New episodes of Meet the Mayor drop the first Tuesday of each month. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and wherever you listen so you never miss one.

Have a story, question, or want to be a future guest? Reach out to the Mayor’s Office at podcast@murray.utah.gov.

Meet the Mayor is produced by the City of Murray, Utah. Views expressed by guests are their own. This episode is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Please consult a healthcare provider for guidance on personal health matters.

New episodes of Meet the Mayor drop the first Tuesday of each month. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and wherever you listen so you never miss one.

Have a story, question, or want to be a future guest? Reach out to the Mayor's Office at podcast@murray.utah.gov

Meet the Mayor is produced by the City of Murray, Utah. Views expressed by guests are their own. This episode is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, please consult a healthcare provider for guidance on personal health matters.