Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Medicine and the Machine in the App
Listen to Medicine and the Machine in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Medicine and the Machine

Medicine and the Machine

Podcast Medicine and the Machine
Podcast Medicine and the Machine

Medicine and the Machine

Medscape
add
Join Medscape editor-in-chief Eric Topol, MD, and master storyteller and clinician Abraham Verghese, MD, as they interview experts on the hottest topics in heal... More
ScienceHealth & FitnessMedicine
Join Medscape editor-in-chief Eric Topol, MD, and master storyteller and clinician Abraham Verghese, MD, as they interview experts on the hottest topics in heal... More

Available Episodes

5 of 73
  • There's No Place Like Home for Hospital Care
    Dr Helen Ouyang on why she writes so much about the hospital-at-home movement: It's the future, one way or another. This podcast is intended for US healthcare professionals only. To read a full transcript of this episode or to comment please visit: https://www.medscape.com/features/public/machine Eric J. Topol, MD, Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Professor of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California; Editor-in-Chief, Medscape Abraham Verghese, MD, Physician, author, and educator; Professor and Vice Chair, Theory & Practice of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, California Helen Ouyang, MD, MPH, Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons; Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY Your Next Hospital Bed Might Be at Home, The New York Times Magazine. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/26/magazine/hospital-at-home.html Hashtag Prescription, Harper's Magazine. https://harpers.org/archive/2016/06/hashtag-prescription/ Acute Hospital Care at Home Individual Waiver Only (not a blanket waiver), CMS.gov. https://qualitynet.cms.gov/acute-hospital-care-at-home You may also like: Medscape's Chief Cardiology Correspondent Dr John M. Mandrola's This Week In Cardiology https://www.medscape.com/twic Discussions on topics at the core of cardiology and the practice of medicine with Dr Robert A. Harrington and guests on The Bob Harrington Show https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington For questions or feedback, please email: [email protected]
    5/1/2023
    27:36
  • Rogue Faculty and Academic Freedom in the Age of Misinformation
    Should our nation's academic institutions rein in faculty who amplify conspiracy theories and spread potentially harmful falsehoods? This podcast is intended for US healthcare professionals only. To read a full transcript of this episode or to comment please visit: https://www.medscape.com/features/public/machine Eric J. Topol, MD, Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Professor of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California; Editor-in-Chief, Medscape Abraham Verghese, MD, Physician, author, and educator; Professor and Vice Chair, Theory & Practice of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, California Robert A. Harrington, MD, Arthur L. Bloomfield Professor; Chair, Department of Medicine, Stanford University; Chair, Department of Medicine, Stanford Medical Center, Stanford, California You may also like: Discussions on topics at the core of cardiology and the practice of medicine with Dr Robert A. Harrington and guests on The Bob Harrington Show   https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington Medscape's Chief Cardiology Correspondent Dr John M. Mandrola's This Week In Cardiology   https://www.medscape.com/twic For questions or feedback, please email: [email protected]
    3/15/2023
    35:52
  • How AI and Chatbots Can Make Us Healers Again
    ChatGPT and large language models offer physicians the chance to do what they went to medical school for: connect with patients and help them regain their health. This podcast is intended for US healthcare professionals only. To read a full transcript of this episode or to comment please visit: https://www.medscape.com/features/public/machine Eric J. Topol, MD, Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Professor of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California; Editor-in-Chief, Medscape Aaron B. Neinstein, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco; Vice President, Digital Health, UCSF Health, San Francisco, California Our AI Future is Better Than You Think: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-022-02021-9 Tidepool: https://www.tidepool.org/ You may also like: Medscape's Chief Cardiology Correspondent Dr John M. Mandrola's This Week In Cardiology https://www.medscape.com/twic Discussions on topics at the core of cardiology and the practice of medicine with Dr Robert A. Harrington and guests on The Bob Harrington Show https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington For questions or feedback, please email: [email protected]
    2/21/2023
    32:40
  • Hannah Fry: The Mathematician Who Knows Uncertainty Is Unavoidable
    Eric Topol and Abraham Verghese chat with the UK's professor Hannah Fry about taking risks and asking the right questions. This podcast is intended for US healthcare professionals only. To read a full transcript of this episode or to comment please visit: https://www.medscape.com/features/public/machine Eric J. Topol, MD, Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Professor of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California; Editor-in-Chief, Medscape Abraham Verghese, MD, Physician, author, and educator; Professor and Vice Chair, Theory & Practice of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, California Hannah Fry, MSc, PhD, Professor, Mathematics of Cities, University College London, London, United Kingdom Hello World: How to be Human in the Age of the Machine https://hannahfry.co.uk/book/hello-world/ You may also like: Medscape's Chief Cardiology Correspondent Dr John M. Mandrola's This Week In Cardiology https://www.medscape.com/twic Discussions on topics at the core of cardiology and the practice of medicine with Dr Robert A. Harrington and guests on The Bob Harrington Show https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington For questions or feedback, please email: [email protected]
    1/18/2023
    37:58
  • To Stop COVID, We Must Clean Up Our Air
    Two-way masking is pretty effective, but it's not sustainable. Environmental engineer and viral transmission expert Dr Linsey Marr reveals how we can fight COVID by tackling our contaminated air. This podcast is intended for US healthcare professionals only. To read a full transcript of this episode or to comment please visit: https://www.medscape.com/features/public/machine Eric J. Topol, MD, Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Professor of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California; Editor-in-Chief, Medscape Linsey Marr, PhD, Charles P. Lunsford Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia Study shows cloth face coverings help protect both wearers and those nearby https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2020/11/eng-marrmasks-1123.html You may also like: Medscape's Chief Cardiology Correspondent Dr John M. Mandrola's This Week In Cardiology https://www.medscape.com/twic Discussions on topics at the core of cardiology and the practice of medicine with Dr Robert A. Harrington and guests on The Bob Harrington Show https://www.medscape.com/author/bob-harrington For questions or feedback, please email: [email protected]
    12/22/2022
    31:46

More Science podcasts

About Medicine and the Machine

Join Medscape editor-in-chief Eric Topol, MD, and master storyteller and clinician Abraham Verghese, MD, as they interview experts on the hottest topics in healthcare ranging from COVID-19 to social determinants of health to bringing humanity back to medicine.
Podcast website

Listen to Medicine and the Machine, STEM Stories from the Swamp and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Medicine and the Machine

Medicine and the Machine

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Medicine and the Machine: Podcasts in Family