Dr Helen Ouyang on why she writes so much about the hospital-at-home movement: It's the future, one way or another. Eric J. Topol, MD, Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Professor of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California; Editor-in-Chief, Medscape Abraham Verghese, MD, Physician, author, and educator; Professor and Vice Chair, Theory & Practice of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, California Helen Ouyang, MD, MPH, Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons; Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY Your Next Hospital Bed Might Be at Home, The New York Times Magazine. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/26/magazine/hospital-at-home.html Hashtag Prescription, Harper's Magazine. https://harpers.org/archive/2016/06/hashtag-prescription/ Acute Hospital Care at Home Individual Waiver Only (not a blanket waiver), CMS.gov. https://qualitynet.cms.gov/acute-hospital-care-at-home