Medicare Advantage For Health Plans

Insider insights and perspectives for healthcare executives of government-sponsored health plans. We’re talking to the experts about the unique operating infras... More
A Business Case For Interoperability
CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule was developed to connect healthcare technology systems so members can access their own data. All CMS-backed plans—Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare plans and ACA plans will be required to provide a patient access API, a provider API, and a payer-to-payer data exchange system. An API is an application program interface. An API is like an electrical outlet—there's a standard shape and size for the outlet and all electrical devices in the U.S. are designed to connect to it. The API is designed to provide the technical ability to access and exchange data in a standardized way. For the patient access API, this provides the member with a way to access all of their health information from the health plan including clinical data, claims data, enrollment data, etc. The provider directory API provides members with a way to find providers within their health plan and it allows providers with an expedited way to obtain prior authorization. CMS's goal is to incentivize innovation and enhance the member experience. Once the APIs are developed, the industry will have the foundation for continual improvement. The final API is the payer-to-payer data exchange, which provides a connection between health plans so if a member switches plans, their historical data follows them. This will encourage better quality and continuity of care by empowering providers with a full health history, the member retains all of their data, and the plans can identify gaps in care immediately rather than waiting to develop their own historical data. The entire healthcare ecosystem benefits from a collaborative data exchange.Health plans are facing some challenges with the implementation of interoperability standards. Most health plans are insurance companies and do not have a technology arm. In order to meet the compliance standards, plans must form vendor partnerships that are specialized in technical solutions for government-sponsored health plans. The goal of a 3rd party vendor in interoperability is to: create an environment where PHI is both protected and available, craft a strong authentication layer, shield proprietary information from competing health plans in the payer-to-payer data exchange, and provide an operational ecosystem where data is maximized across different aspects of the business. About our Guest: Brian Edwardson is the Director of HEDIS Operations for Advantasure. Edwardson has a longstanding career in healthcare technology and quality data. At Advantasure, he joined the product team to build and launch the quality, provider engagement, and interoperability products. He is a Certified Product Owner/Product Manager (POPM) delivering products in the Scaled Agile Framework and he holds the third level of certification, PMC-III, from the Pragmatic Institute Product Management. Currently, Edwardson leads a quality performance team that supports multiple health plans.
5/1/2023
17:36
How Technology Workflows Influence Quality of Care
Technology is essential for today's care management operations, yet it's important to recognize that technology can either help or hinder the business. At its best, technology offers a reduction in the basic cost of doing business through streamlined workflows, automation and digital processing of administrative functions. But, at its worst, improperly designed technology can cause wasted man hours, rework, increase the likelihood of human error, and create job dissatisfaction—all of which creates staffing issues and distracts clinicians from the primary mission of caring for members. About Our Guest: Laura Franklin has over 15 years of clinical nursing experience and 8 years with healthcare technology platforms guiding clinical informatics. Franklin is an Advanced Practice Nurse, MSN from UCSF.Listen in to learn more about how innovations in workflows for case management and utilization management are solving common healthcare and business problems for health plans.
4/4/2023
15:28
Ethics, Data Science, and SDoH
Social determinants of health (SDoH) is an important variable to consider when interacting with Medicare Advantage populations and as the healthcare system increases its use of digital technologies, such as telehealth visits, online prescriptions and digital communications, digital inequality is becoming a forefront issue within SDoH.Digital inequality examines populations to determine internet accessibility, internet literacy, and how are people of different sub-populations are using the internet. All of these factors influence how plans should develop messaging and outreach programs. In order to collect this information and develop solutions to reach this population, health plan data scientists have to be conscientious of SDoH when building algorithms to avoid biases. For example, a new strategy for closing gaps is to offer telehealth services. To test the efficacy of this strategy, a health plan may build a model to predict a member's likelihood of using telehealth services using cohorts of urban versus rural member data. If they don't include data related to digital inequality, they may come to a faulty conclusion that telehealth is a good solution for its rural members. By not accounting for digital inequality, the telehealth program may result in poor engagement. By including SDoH data, health plans can identify micro-segments of the population and innovate solutions to address each cohort. In this case, the health plan might plan to partner with an internet service provider and pay for a portion of the internet fees to enable their offline member's access to telehealth visits. The takeaway is the data used to feed algorithms must be consistent with the population the logic is applied to. One way to ensure that models are built accurately is to ensure data science teams are well rounded and include not just highly technical data scientists but also social scientists to account for the specific needs and challenges of any given population.About Our Guest: Brandon Brooks is the Data Scientist for Advantasure’s Member Acquisition & Engagement technology, a machine learning solution for Medicare Advantage plans. With over ten years of experience in computational social science research, he is an expert in human communications and engagement in digital ecosystems using data and behavioral sciences. He’s worked in several industries including healthcare, energy, environmental, education and information technology. With an appreciation for details and analytics, Brandon is highly skilled at telling stories with data and enjoys working on complex problems without a clear solution.
3/1/2023
17:06
Leveraging HEDIS Data
“The goal is to support consumers in making informed decisions about which plan to choose”HEDIS hones in on 5 domains of care and measures whether the healthcare services rendered are actually improving conditions. The domains include effectiveness of care, access or availability of care, experience of care, utilization and resource use, and information about the health plan.In the domain of access or availability of care, advancing health equity and improving quality of care for underserved populations is an up and coming topic that the NCQA is focusing on. There will be a requirement, tentatively set for 2024, for health plans to have race and ethnicity data on 80% of a health plan’s population. Health plans should be auditing their member information now to identify incomplete information sets and develop a plan for incorporating the right data into race and ethnicity stratifications. This data can be sourced directly or indirectly. Direct data comes directly from the member. For example, from a survey, enrollment information, or even requested from provider’s EMRs. Indirect data is the practice of using data for a purpose other than the reason it was originally collected, such as census data.Another change we can expect from the NCQA is the shift to acquire more electronic sources for data collection. They’ve started to develop specific measures, Electronic Clinical Data System sets, ECDS. It’s not required today for the Medicare Advantage population, but this should be on every health plan’s radar because it will be a NCQA requirement in the future.HEDIS data is valuable beyond HEDIS. Forward-thinking plans can leverage the output of HEDIS data to support CAHPS and HOS. The data can be pushed downstream to other areas of the business to provide member-level insights like member compliance for care management teams or member communications. This is where risk adjustment—closing gaps, health management, communications, and member experience intersect. This should be each health plan’s future goal—to have a holistic model where all business units are on the same page, fueled by the same data and working together towards the same goal. About Our GuestAlyse Schwartz is the Director of HEDIS Analytics for Advantasure. Alyse holds a Master of Science degree in public health with a focus on epidemiology. She’s an experienced researcher and has been in the quality improvement space for over 10 years.
2/1/2023
11:14
The Technology Debt Dilemma—Why Cloud Operations Are Essential
"The operating infrastructure of health plans rely on technology to expedite processes, scale, react quickly to regulatory changes and changes in the market."Technology debt is the cost of maintaining legacy software systems over time, often built in hard code. Updates and workarounds are expensive and the process for implementation is slow, but there's also the opportunity cost, business goals and timelines to consider. In order to adapt to the fast-paced landscape of today's health plan operations, plans need to be nimble and adaptable to change to stay competitive. There are tool sets in the cloud that allow for innovation of processes, software products, and the ability to scale which wasn't previously available. There are many different ways to leverage the cloud and a spectrum of what it means to be cloud-native. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) takes all the same servers, infrastructure, and architecture that's in place today, keeps it in-tact and runs it virtually in the cloud. For many this has a lot of benefits, scales, and can be optimized. The next step in the evolution on the spectrum is Platform as a Service (PaaS). This gets rid of the limitation of having the infrastructure and architecture lifted into the cloud and it builds an infrastructure through code by leveraging the cloud-native storage, tools, and technology as the platform itself for software services, products and applications—allowing for greater innovation capacity. PaaS allows for quick scaling, up or down, enhanced automation and connectivity between development pipelines, heightened security, API management, governance and toolsets. Beyond the cloud's abundant flexibility, speed and configurability, it's a more cost-effective environment.About Our GuestLarry Moncol leads Advantasure's product software and technology platforms.
