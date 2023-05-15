After a brief introduction, Ellie takes us through each stop in the Fool's Journey through tarot's Major Arcana suite of cards. Every card includes an important lesson, and getting to understand the significance of the Fool's Journey is an easy way to create a solid foundation of knowledge that will help as we learn more about each card. Meat and Potatoes Tarot is about keeping it simple.

About Meat and Potatoes Tarot podcast (with Ellie)

Meat and Potatoes means keeping things simple. What does it mean to read tarot cards proficiently? Well, it means getting things right, most of the time. You’ll know when you are proficient because the messages you see in the cards will almost always be clear, concise and accurate. There is no need to be confused about what each tarot card means, or how its position in a spread affects its range of definitions. It’s a bit like learning French, or Italian. Once you learn the basics and begin to recognise the language patterns, the only thing left to do is speak the language until it becomes second nature. The Meat and Potatoes Tarot podcast is the place to begin learning. Each week Ellie will bring you a new episode, looking in depth at each card in the Rider Waite tarot deck, her favourite tarot spreads, and an explanation of a wide variety of different types of tarot readings. There’ll also be exclusive glimpses into how Ellie was first introduced to tarot, what’s happening at the Ellie Dreams Down Under channel on YouTube, and Ellie’s life when she’s not recording videos. Episodes are based on the Rider Waite tarot deck, the most commonly used tarot deck in the western world. Listen for free as a podcast, or join Patreon to support Ellie and access exclusive video lessons. Welcome to Meat and Potatoes Tarot (by Ellie).