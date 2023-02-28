Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Partnerships in AI Drive Conservation Efforts: WWF’s Dave Thau
    Wildlife conservation efforts may not be the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks about opportunities to use artificial intelligence and machine learning. But Dave Thau, data and technology lead scientist at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), can share myriad examples of how these technologies are helping our planet. On this episode, Dave joins Sam and Shervin to discuss WWF's many uses of AI and machine learning. Among them are applications that predict deforestation, analyze images from motion-sensitive cameras to identify species, optimize wildlife patrols to catch poachers, and reduce the illegal wildlife trade online. These conservation efforts are not only supported by nonprofit partners with shared goals but by tech-company partners that are sharing advanced AI technologies. Read the episode transcript here. NEW! For specific takeaways from this episode and guidance on how you can implement them in your own work, download our episode toolkit here. Me, Myself, and AI is a collaborative podcast from MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group and is hosted by Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh. Our engineer is David Lishansky, and the coordinating producers are Allison Ryder and Sophie Rüdinger. Stay in touch with us by joining our LinkedIn group, AI for Leaders at mitsmr.com/AIforLeaders or by following Me, Myself, and AI on LinkedIn. Guest bio: Dave Thau is the World Wildlife Fund's data and technology global lead scientist, focusing on applying artificial intelligence in conservation and using technology for long-term impact monitoring. Previously, he worked at Google, where he helped launch Google Earth Engine and managed developer relations. He also helped to develop the Global Forest Watch nature monitoring platform with the World Resources Institute, and the Map of Life species data platform. Thau's work in data management, sustainability, AI, and remote sensing has been published in several journals. He is also a member of the Knowledge and Data Task Force for the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. Thau has a doctorate in computer science from the University of California, Davis.
    4/25/2023
    26:07
  • Making 600 Billion Decisions With AI: Expedia Group’s Rathi Murthy
    Rathi Murthy has always been passionate about technology roles that allow her to drive business transformation and improve customer experience. In her current role as CTO and president of Product & Technology for Expedia Group, she's able to do both. One of her key goals is to enhance and unify the end-user experience across Expedia's many brands, among them Hotels.com, Vrbo, and Travelocity. Another transformation goal: helping to modernize the entire travel industry by making Expedia's AI technology available to B2B partners throughout the travel ecosystem, such as hotels, airlines, car rental companies, and cruise lines. Expedia Group's travel platform processes more than 600 billion AI predictions each year and relies on AI and machine learning technology to provide a range of services, including fraud prevention, customer service through virtual agents, flight price comparisons, and quick and seamless travel booking. Rathi joins Sam and Shervin to explain how Expedia Group is using artificial intelligence to continually improve the customer experience for travelers and travel providers alike. Read the episode transcript here. New! For specific takeaways from this episode and guidance on how you can implement them in your own work, download our episode toolkit here. Me, Myself, and AI is a collaborative podcast from MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group and is hosted by Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh. Our engineer is David Lishansky, and the coordinating producers are Allison Ryder and Sophie Rüdinger. Stay in touch with us by joining our LinkedIn group, AI for Leaders at mitsmr.com/AIforLeaders or by following Me, Myself, and AI on LinkedIn. Guest bio: Rathi Murthy is CTO and president of Expedia Product & Technology. In this role, she focuses on accelerating Expedia Group's Open World platform, developing accessible and equitable products, and delivering quality experiences for travelers, partners, and developers. Previously, as CTO, she oversaw Verizon Media's global technology strategy, including its platform technology and infrastructure and innovations in 5G. As CTO at Gap Inc., she developed an end-to-end technology strategy for its portfolio of brands. She has also held senior technology leadership roles at American Express, eBay, Yahoo, Sun Microsystems, and WebMD. Murthy currently sits on the board of directors for PagerDuty. She has a master's degree in computer engineering from Santa Clara University.
    4/11/2023
    33:13
  • A One-Stop Data Shop: The Lego Group’s Anders Butzbach Christensen
    Anders Butzbach Christensen began his career in product management before landing his dream job working for the Lego Group in Denmark. Today, as head of data engineering, he's leading Lego's digital transformation with a specific focus on designing and building data products, including self-service applications that technology and business teams can all use to better serve their customers. In this episode, Anders joins Sam and Shervin to describe how the Lego Group is approaching digital transformation, and how the toymaker is empowering its product teams by becoming a product-, architecture-, and engineering-led company. Read the episode transcript here. Me, Myself, and AI is a collaborative podcast from MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group and is hosted by Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh. Our engineer is David Lishansky, and the coordinating producers are Allison Ryder and Sophie Rüdinger. Stay in touch with us by joining our LinkedIn group, AI for Leaders at mitsmr.com/AIforLeaders or by following Me, Myself, and AI on LinkedIn. Guest bio: As head of data engineering at the Lego Group, Anders Butzbach Christensen is responsible for building up a strong competency area and great data products that will enable the company to become more data-driven. The product teams he leads are currently building a self-service core data platform to ensure that employees can discover and use data across the organization.
    3/28/2023
    24:26
  • A Third Path to Talent Development: Delta’s Michelle McCrackin
    Michelle McCrackin, senior manager of analytics learning and development at Delta Air Lines, never imagined that she'd be an analytics leader when she first joined the airline as an HR business partner. But, faced with the challenge of hiring outside analytics talent, she proposed a solution that would change her career path along with the paths of other Delta employees: an internal analytics training program. Delta Analytics Academy (DAA) enables front-line employees to gain in-demand tech skills and the opportunity to advance within the organization. In December 2022, DAA graduated its first cohort of 12 students, selected from a pool of 750 applicants that included gate agents, baggage handlers, flight attendants, and other operational experts interested in learning how data and analytics can be applied to process-improvement challenges.  In this episode, Michelle joins Sam and Shervin to discuss how the program, started in partnership with Georgia State University, fits into the airline's talent development and retention strategy. Read the episode transcript here. Me, Myself, and AI is a collaborative podcast from MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group and is hosted by Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh. Our engineer is David Lishansky, and the coordinating producers are Allison Ryder and Sophie Rüdinger. Stay in touch with us by joining our LinkedIn group, AI for Leaders at mitsmr.com/AIforLeaders or by following Me, Myself, and AI on LinkedIn. Guest bio: Michelle McCrackin is a strategy and analytics leader with over 13 years of experience in the corporate space. She worked in the consumer packaged goods and automotive industries before moving into the field of aviation, where she is currently senior manager of analytics, learning, and development at Delta Air Lines. McCrackin's passion for raising the analytics capability across the operations and commercial functions at Delta is exhibited in creation and development of Delta Analytics Academy (DAA), a program with the objective of producing an internal talent pipeline and closing the talent gap within the analytics skill set. DAA was developed in partnership with Georgia State University based on the hypothesis that taking an industry expert and providing them with a wraparound analytics education in a condensed format would produce top-performing analytics professionals.
    3/14/2023
    28:42
  • Out of the Lab and Into a Product: Microsoft’s Eric Boyd
    As a partner with OpenAI — the company that recently wowed the tech world and the general public with its DALL-E image generator and ChatGPT chatbot — Microsoft helped to make those generative AI tools possible. But Microsoft has long invested in developing its own artificial intelligence technologies, for internal and external customers alike. And even when AI is not the centerpiece of a specific software program, it's often driving how that tool — such as the company's Bing search engine — works. As corporate vice president of Microsoft's AI platform, Eric Boyd oversees product and technology teams that build artificial intelligence and machine solutions for the company's Azure platform and its AI services portfolio. Eric joins Sam and Shervin on this episode to talk about how Microsoft builds AI tools and embeds the technology in its various products, AI's potential for helping to expand people's creativity, and the democratization of AI. Read the episode transcript here. Me, Myself, and AI is a collaborative podcast from MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group and is hosted by Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh. Our engineer is David Lishansky, and the coordinating producers are Allison Ryder and Sophie Rüdinger. Stay in touch with us by joining our LinkedIn group, AI for Leaders at mitsmr.com/AIforLeaders or by following Me, Myself, and AI on LinkedIn. Guest bio: Eric Boyd leads the AI platform team within Microsoft's Cloud + AI division. This global organization includes Azure Machine Learning, Microsoft Cognitive Services, Azure Cognitive Search, and internal platforms that provide data, experimentation, and graphics processing units cluster management to groups across Microsoft. Boyd joined the company in 2009 to create the Silicon Valley Search Ads team. In 2011, he moved to Bellevue, Washington, to lead the Bing Ads Development team before taking on his current role in 2015. Before joining Microsoft, Boyd was the vice president of engineering at Mochi Media, an ads startup that was acquired by Shanda Games. Previously, he was vice president of platform engineering at Yahoo for 10 years. Boyd has a bachelor's degree in computer science from MIT.
    2/28/2023
    29:07

About Me, Myself, and AI

Me, Myself, and AI

Why do only 10% of companies succeed with AI? In this series by MIT SMR and BCG, we talk to the leaders who've achieved big wins with AI in their companies and learn how they did it. Hear what gets experts from companies like Microsoft, Delta Air Lines, and others excited to do their jobs every day and what they consider the keys to their success.
