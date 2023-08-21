McCready & Siskey, powered by Reign Total Body Fuel: Episode 96

Join Neal McCready and Tyler Siskey for Episode 96 of McCready & Siskey, powered by Reign Total Body Fuel. It's our first show on Disrupt Media, so we'll introduce ourselves a bit. Former Georgia Tech and Temple coach Geoff Collins will join us to discuss a variety of topics, including preparing for triple-option offenses, the new cut rule, USC's revamped defensive and a big Week Zero showdown in Ruston, La. We'll also discuss Missouri's NIL law, Alabama's QB situation, Auburn's Hugh Freeze having to "the practice jerk" and much more.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.