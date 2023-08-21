Neal McCready and Tyler Siskey talk college football in the heart of the SEC! A part of the Disrupt Media network.
McCready & Siskey, Episode 100
Neal McCready and Tyler Siskey discuss BS High and then dive into Week 1 in the SEC.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/29/2023
1:09:37
McCready & Siskey, powered by Reign Total Body Fuel: Episode 99
Neal McCready and Tyler Siskey wrap up Week Zero, look ahead to Week 1 and are joined by former Georgia Tech and Temple coach Geoff Collins.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/28/2023
1:12:48
McCready & Siskey, powered by Reign Total Body Fuel: Episode 98
South Alabama coach Kade Wommack joins and then Neal and Tyler preview Week Zero.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/24/2023
1:13:43
McCready & Siskey, powered by Reign Total Body Fuel: Episode 97
NFL talk, state NIL laws, SEC best-case/worst-case scenarios and moreSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/22/2023
1:25:06
McCready & Siskey, powered by Reign Total Body Fuel: Episode 96
Join Neal McCready and Tyler Siskey for Episode 96 of McCready & Siskey, powered by Reign Total Body Fuel. It's our first show on Disrupt Media, so we'll introduce ourselves a bit. Former Georgia Tech and Temple coach Geoff Collins will join us to discuss a variety of topics, including preparing for triple-option offenses, the new cut rule, USC's revamped defensive and a big Week Zero showdown in Ruston, La. We'll also discuss Missouri's NIL law, Alabama's QB situation, Auburn's Hugh Freeze having to "the practice jerk" and much more.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.