MAYOR MORRELL SPEAKS
MAYOR MORRELL SPEAKS
MAYOR MORRELL SPEAKS

RONALD MORRELL, JR.
Business
MAYOR MORRELL SPEAKS
  • “DISCIPLNE & BUSINESS” | SE. 2 EP. 7 FT. JUSTIN RIDDLE
    39:35
    39:35
  • “BUSINESS WITH KINGDOM IN MIND” | SE. 2 EP. 6 FT. DAN YOUNG
    24:01
    24:01
  • “A LOOK FROM A LEGAL PERSPECTIVE" | SE. 2 EP. 5 FT. MARTY HARKER
    17:27
    17:27
  • “CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT IN A SMALL CITY" | SE. 2 EP. 4 FT. TYE LEMMING
    27:46
    27:46
  • “HOW TO SCALE & GROW" | SE. 2 EP. 3 FT. TRENT DAILEY
    32:32
    32:32

About MAYOR MORRELL SPEAKS

The vision plan for the Morrell Speaks Podcast is take the journey of Mayor Morrell into the streaming platforms that exists to engage all citizens with the community of Marion, IN and the State of Indiana at large! There has been a disconnect between former Mayors and the community of Marion, IN. The Mayor Morrell Speaks Podcast is a perfect way to bridge that gap!
BusinessEducationGovernment

