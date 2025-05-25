“DISCIPLNE & BUSINESS” | SE. 2 EP. 7 FT. JUSTIN RIDDLE
Welcome to Season 2 of the "MAYOR MORRELL SPEAKS" podcast with the one & only Mayor Ronald Morrell, JR. Season 2 of the podcast is focused on local Entrepreneurs from Marion, IN.Mayor Morrell believes that it's necessary that people know about the success stories that come from Marion, IN. With that being said let us introduce our guests for episode 7 of Season 2 Justin Riddle! Justin is a very successful entrepreneur in the CIty of Marion, IN who runs a family owned Company that has existed for decades now. Listen as Justin talks the discipline of running a Company with Mayor Ronald Morrell, JR.The "MAYOR MORRELL SPEAKS" podcast is produced by Frequency Canvas, LLC. All Audio Production (Recording, Editing, Mixing, & Mastering) is done by: Kyren Monteiro of Frequency Canvas, LLC.
| https://www.FrequencyCanvas.com/ | 765-506-3380