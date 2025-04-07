A Farewell to Mayor Mouton

Mayor Johanna Mouton has been a pillar of leadership and dedication in the Wayzata community, committing 10 years to public service and local government. Her journey began as a Council Member, where she earned respect for her thoughtful decision-making and unwavering commitment to the city’s well-being. For the past four years, she has made history as Wayzata’s first woman Mayor, inspiring others with her clear vision and tireless work ethic. Join us for this final podcast episode as she reflects on her time in public service.