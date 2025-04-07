Mayor Johanna Mouton has been a pillar of leadership and dedication in the Wayzata community, committing 10 years to public service and local government. Her journey began as a Council Member, where she earned respect for her thoughtful decision-making and unwavering commitment to the city’s well-being. For the past four years, she has made history as Wayzata’s first woman Mayor, inspiring others with her clear vision and tireless work ethic. Join us for this final podcast episode as she reflects on her time in public service.
54:07
Thank You Chief Schultz
After 5 years of leadership and providing immeasurable value to the Wayzata and Long Lake communities, Wayzata Police Chief, Marc Schultz, will retire this month.
30:03
How the City is Working to Mitigate Traffic Concerns
Listen to the latest podcast episode, with Deputy Chief Jamie Baker, to learn about how the City and the Wayzata Police Department are working to mitigate traffic safety concerns in town!
43:55
A Year in Review: Reflecting on 2023
In this episode, City Manager Jeff Dahl stops by to talk about City initiatives and successes in 2023 and what is to come in 2024!
Read the full Annual Report at Wayzata.org/AnnualReport
49:48
Improving Wayzata Boulevard
Residents, those who work in town, and those who visit to play, all have a relationship with Wayzata Boulevard. Listen to learn about the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor study and the key priorities that have been developed after extensive community engagement and review.
A podcast with the Mayor of Wayzata, MN. Tune in to get to the heart and soul of the community and the City organization through conversation, stories and special guests. Each episode will feature someone new, with the goal of highlighting the people, the stories and the initiatives that make Wayzata a special place to work, live and play.