ENDING C - You've chosen to go to the mine, where a massive detonation is about to take place. The whole town is there, including someone who knows a lot more than they've been letting on...

ENDING B - You've chosen to go looking for Riley at Mr. Beatty's cabin. There are answers to be found in the middle of the woods, but they might not be the answers you're expecting...

You did it, sleuths! You solved the mystery of the missing teen, and now it's time to talk about which ending the majority of you chose. Listen to find out which ending won out and then prepare for Season 2, which will pick up where the winning ending left off...consequences and all.

About Maxine Miles

A young adult whodunit with a choose-your-own-adventure twist from audio drama creator Lauren Shippen. It's the fall of 1997 in Hastings, New Hampshire and autumn is the time of year this small town shines. Apple cider, pumpkin patches, farmer's markets...its idyllic New England. Picturesque, plaid-filled, and, for fifteen-year-old, Maxine Miles, plodding. Suddenly, Max's school year starts to look a bit more interesting when a fellow student vanishes. With the help of her misanthropic classmate, Ross, Max starts to look into the disappearance. Her investigation draws her deep into the dark woods around Hastings and even deeper into the secrets and lies that course through the veins of this sleepy town. This new YA mystery from creator of The Bright Sessions and writer of Bridgewater, Lauren Shippen, is an audio drama with heart and wit that involves the audience in a way no fiction podcast ever has.