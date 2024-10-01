Powered by RND
WRNW-FM
Hear from Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur as he sits down with Matt Schneidman throughout the 2024 season.
Sports

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Episode 4 - Matt LaFleur Addresses State of Packers As They Close In On Playoff Berth
    Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur sits down with Matt Schneidman to talk Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Muhammad Ali and much more.
    --------  
    22:01
  • Episode 3 - Can Matt LaFleur fix Packers’ self-inflicted wounds?
    Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is interviewed by Matt Schneidman and discusses everything from Jordan Love’s interceptions to preparing for the Bears and much more.
    --------  
    24:07
  • Episode 2 - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Breaks Down Packers 3-2 Start
    Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur sits down with Matt Schneidman to discuss Jordan Love’s season so far, Xavier McKinney, the latest injuries and much more.
    --------  
    26:34
  • Episode 1 - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Previews the 2024 Season
    Green Bay's sixth-year head coach discusses new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Josh Jacobs, and much more with Matt Schneidman ahead of the season opener in Brazil.
    --------  
    24:45

