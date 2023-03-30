Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing with Bob Pittman

How do the smartest marketers cut through the noise? And how do they manage to do it again and again? Join iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman as he analyz... More
Angela Yee: “Every time I learn something, I want to bring it to people.”
At its core, radio is a community service. No one knows that better than Angela Yee. She’s been on the airwaves for over a decade as a founding member of The Breakfast Club, host of her midday show, Way Up, and now the podcast, Lip Service. Angela is a friend and mentor to her listeners and she’s no different off the air. As an entrepreneur, she finds creative ways to help others. From juice bars, to coffee, to open conversations about finance, she spreads the wealth of her successful career to communities in need. Recording live from the NAB Show (National Association of Broadcasters) in Las Vegas, Angela recounts this journey to Bob. Listen to hear how she went from Wu-Tang Clan’s assistant to a respected voice in hip hop and beyond. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
Paris Hilton: “I love to be someone who is underestimated.”
For so long, Paris Hilton’s story was told for her – in tabloids, through her persona on The Simple Life, and in the context of her legendary family. Now, Paris has taken the reins. She’s used her power as the original influencer to show her true self on social media, through entrepreneurship, and as an activist. From documentaries to podcasts to successful brands, there’s now so many ways to get to know the real Paris. She sat down with Bob to share how she helped build influencer marketing into the phenomenon it is today, and how she learned to use her voice in every facet of her success. Listen to hear how she went from running a lemonade stand in Malibu to building a successful brand –while becoming a world-renowned DJ along the way. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
Gwyneth Paltrow: “Transaction can actually be a service”
These days, a lot of actors double as entrepreneurs. Yet no one has had their finger on the pulse quite like Gwyneth Paltrow. Before everyone else was doing it, the Academy Award winner started a newsletter with personally curated recipes, travel tips, beauty items, and more. That grew into the lifestyle brand Goop. From its clothing line to its podcast, Goop’s offerings have captivated customers who are just as obsessed with health and wellness as its founder. Gwyneth sat down with Bob to discuss how she came into her own as a CEO. When she became an entrepreneur, a retail job at Penny Whistle Toys was one of the few non-acting gigs on Gwyneth’s resume. Listen to hear how that early experience, plus belief in service to others and staying true to herself have been among the keys to her success. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/13/2023
Allen Grubman: “I’m a businessman first and a lawyer second.”
Allen Grubman is a legend in the music business, but he’s not a musician. He’s an entertainment lawyer who for over 50 years has been making deals for superstars in music and media. He’s a trusted advisor to Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and, of course, Bob Pittman. Bob sat down with his longtime friend and confidante to learn how he went from Brooklyn kid to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. All it took was a stint singing on NBC’s Children’s Hour, an infectious personality, and a keen attention to the business of music. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/6/2023
Blake Scholl: “It doesn’t matter what you’ve already done. It’s what you can learn to do.”
With Boom Supersonic, Blake Scholl is reaching for the impossible. When the Concorde was grounded in 2003, dreams of a profitable model for supersonic aviation were abandoned. It took an introverted kid obsessed with aviation to prove skeptics wrong. Today, Boom has orders to make over 100 supersonic aircrafts for the US Airforce, United Airlines, and more, ensuring that supersonic travel is about to make a comeback. Of course, Blake didn’t achieve this overnight. He sat down with Bob to relay how his time in the early days of tech at Amazon and Groupon taught him the do’s and dont’s of startups and how he realized that above all else, it’s passion that makes a business soar. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
How do the smartest marketers cut through the noise? And how do they manage to do it again and again? Join iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman as he analyzes the Math and Magic of marketing—sitting down with today's most gifted disruptors.