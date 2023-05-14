Then. Now. Always.™ The Mary Kay Ash Story

Mary Kay Ash – a middle-aged woman from rural Texas – made her mark on the world of business in America and in over 35 markets around the world and empowered millions of women from all walks of life. While the company thrives today, offering women worldwide the chance to become entrepreneurs in the cosmetics industry, there are still questions about Mary Kay Inc. and how the company has lasted for six decades. Former media host Ingrid Schumacher delves into the pink world of Mary Kay and talks to experts about the company’s history, business model and how a brand that started in 1963 with Independent Beauty Consultants hosting cosmetics parties at home remains relevant, successful and true to its timeless values today. Learn more about Mary Kay. Read the full transcript.