Trailer - Mary & Bill: An Ohio Cold Case

In 1970, Mary and Bill, two university students in love, were murdered in a Columbus, Ohio apartment, in a crime so brutal it drew comparisons to the Manson murders of the previous year. The case has never been solved. Host/Producer Justin Glanville and the sisters of the two victims work together to track down friends, witnesses to the original investigation and the Columbus police to understand why the case remains unsolved –despite the existence of solid DNA evidenceand the fact that police say they have a person of interest. Along the way, the three explore who really owns DNA collected at crime scenes –families or police? –and what it takes to bring new attention to a 50-year-old cold case in an era when police departments are struggling to attract new recruits and balance budgets.