In 1970, Mary and Bill, two university students in love, were murdered in a Columbus, Ohio apartment, in a crime so brutal it drew comparisons to the Manson mur...
Their Deaths Still Haunt
Growing up, I heard my parents talk about the grisly 1970 double homicide of their college friend Bill Sproat and Bill’s girlfriend, Mary Petry, near the The Ohio State University campus in Columbus. No arrests were ever made. The murders of Mary and Bill were so violent – reportedly involving a kitchen knife, wire hangers and a bowling ball – that they were compared to the Charles Manson cult killings of the previous year. Manson and his followers killed multiple people in California in 1969 and the savage crimes shocked the nation and turned him into a criminal icon. I wondered: In an age of ever-advancing DNA technology, is there new hope the case could be solved? My parents and I started with a road trip to talk to Mary’s identical twin sister, Martha Petry, who told us she still wants answers.
Trailer - Mary & Bill: An Ohio Cold Case
In 1970, Mary and Bill, two university students in love, were murdered in a Columbus, Ohio apartment, in a crime so brutal it drew comparisons to the Manson murders of the previous year. The case has never been solved. Host/Producer Justin Glanville and the sisters of the two victims work together to track down friends, witnesses to the original investigation and the Columbus police to understand why the case remains unsolved –despite the existence of solid DNA evidenceand the fact that police say they have a person of interest. Along the way, the three explore who really owns DNA collected at crime scenes –families or police? –and what it takes to bring new attention to a 50-year-old cold case in an era when police departments are struggling to attract new recruits and balance budgets.
Mary & Bill: An Ohio Cold Case
