Hola Besties!!, This is MarTEAnis with Eddy, a place for all things Pop Culture and Reality TV. From recaps of your favorite Bravo shows to special guest, the t... More
RHONJ Reunion Part 3 With Lenzi, The Housewife Historian
For the explosive RHONJ reunion finale, I'm joined by Lenzi, The Housewife Historian, again!It's such dramatic conclusion that I needed the extra help to dish out all the tea and get into the mess!!So grab your drink, sit back and let's spill some tea!
6/14/2023
1:18:27
Bravo Recap! Super Sized Edition
Hello, Besties,After almost a week of being busy and recovering from my wisdom tooth removal, I can finally talk and give you all my takes on the latest episodes of our favorite Bravo Shows.Summer House Reunion, Vanderpump Reunion and the tea from the watch party, RHOC, RHOA A and Summer House Martha's Vineyard.So grab your drink, sit back and let's spill some tea!!
6/13/2023
1:28:49
RHONJ Reunion Part 2 With Lenzi, The Housewife Historian.
For Part of the RHONJ reunion, Lenzi, The Housewife Historian, is joining me as we discuss the episode and all the drama.Grab your drink, sit back and let's spill some tea!
6/7/2023
1:24:04
All About The RHONJ Reunion Part 1 With The Hosts of AllAboutTRH Podcast
Hello Besties!The Garden State is not looking greener during this stormy reunion!The drama between families has reached levels never seen before!I've invited Rox and Shantel, Host of the AllAboutTRH podcast, so we can fact check, talk and give you our hottest takes on the first part of the RHNJ reunion. So grab your drinks, sit back and let's spill some tea!AllAboutTRH Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allabouttrhpodcast
6/3/2023
53:31
Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 - The Panel!
To continue the conversation, I have invited a panel of content creators to dissect and get into the Scandoval of it all!Caitlin from Besties by Bravo, Lisa K from Bravo Breaking News, Kristen AKA Philly Diva, and Stephanie, The host of the Mocha Minute Podcast, are here to get into the mess and spill the tea with me on the Part 2 of Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 As we get closer to the big ending, the level of drama is hitting new highs!. And for that reason I can't do this alone. So grab your drink, sit back and let's spill some tea!Philly Diva's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philly.divaCaitlin- Besties by Bravo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bestiesbybravo/Stephanie - Mocha Minutes Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mochaminutes/Lisa K from Bravo Breaking News Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisanotrinna/#vanderpumprules
