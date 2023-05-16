Marketing with Brendon Burchard

Go behind the scenes with Brendon Burchard, a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one the world's leading influencers and marketing teachers. Over 3 millio... More
How to Share Your Message With More People
Whether you're a content creator, entrepreneur, or someone with an important message to convey, reaching more people is crucial for making an impact. In this episode, Brendon will discuss the importance of clarifying your message and identifying your target audience for your brand or business. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and actionable advice to expand your reach, amplify your message, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Tune in and discover how to effectively share your message with more people.
“I believe that when you go from selling swag and memberships to actually interacting with someone and work with them on their problems, that is when you become good. You can be put in a room with any person and I know that I can affect behavior change.”
If you're looking for great tips on how to share your message with more people, this episode is for you!
1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:
https://growthday.com
2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits:
https://amzn.to/2vhf82C
3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!):
https://www.growthday.com/hps
4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence
5. Follow me on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard
6/6/2023
51:45
How to Build the Launch Sequences For Your New Business
Launching a new business can be an exhilarating yet overwhelming experience, and having a well-planned launch sequence is essential for your success. In this episode, Brendon explores the key components of a launch sequence, from pre-launch preparation to post-launch follow-up. Whether you're an entrepreneur or part of a team, this episode will equip you with valuable insights and actionable tips to build effective launch sequences that create impact and drive success for your new business. Get ready to launch with confidence and set your business up for growth and prosperity.
“If you asked me what to do first in your business, I’d say to do a monthly subscription. In the modern market, subscribers paying monthly reoccurring revenue, creates the highest evaluation of companies.”
5/30/2023
48:49
The Entrepreneur's Guide to Selling
Selling is a crucial skill for any business owner, yet it can often be intimidating or overwhelming. In this episode, Brendon discusses some of the most effective strategies and techniques to help you sell your products or services with confidence and success. By the end of this episode, you'll have the tools and knowledge to navigate the sales process with more ease and drive your business towards greater success.
“If you don’t have a product yet that is making you over $100,000 a year, my question is what have you been doing?”
5/23/2023
50:48
Everything You Need to Know About Money
Money is an essential part of our lives, yet many people struggle with managing it effectively and maintaining a healthy mindset around it. In this episode, Brendon explores the psychology behind our relationship with money and how our beliefs and attitudes can shape our financial decisions. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and tools to improve your relationship with money, empowering you to make informed financial decisions and achieve greater financial well-being.
“Your next level of wealth is in the articulation in describing your customers day. How well do you articulate their real life and challenges? How well do you paint the picture of the future?”
5/16/2023
33:18
8 Principles I Learned From Doing My Own Summit
Hosting a summit can be a powerful way to grow your business, expand your reach, and establish your authority in your industry. However, planning and executing a summit can be a daunting task if you are unsure of where to begin. In this episode, Brendon discusses 8 crucial principles that are guaranteed to help you run a successful summit event.
“Why not? Why are you not on zoom with 10, 20, or 100 people a week? Teach, add value, take questions, and sell. Just do this every week, trust me.”
Go behind the scenes with Brendon Burchard, a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one the world's leading influencers and marketing teachers. Over 3 million people have taken Brendon's online courses and over 5 million follow him on social media. His videos have been viewed over 500m times. His famous motivational quotes and content have been shared over 1 billion times. He's created content almost every day for 15 years and was a true pioneer in online education, live broadcasts, creator economy sales models , and modern thought leader marketing. He's led the industry's platforms too, having been a first investor and advisor in Kajabi, Circle, Community and more. These in-depth episodes reveal his famous online marketing strategies and will help any online entrepreneur or business grow their brand, impact and online sales.
