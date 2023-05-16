Marketing with Brendon Burchard

How to Build the Launch Sequences For Your New Business

Launching a new business can be an exhilarating yet overwhelming experience, and having a well-planned launch sequence is essential for your success. In this episode, Brendon explores the key components of a launch sequence, from pre-launch preparation to post-launch follow-up. Whether you're an entrepreneur or part of a team, this episode will equip you with valuable insights and actionable tips to build effective launch sequences that create impact and drive success for your new business. Get ready to launch with confidence and set your business up for growth and prosperity. "If you asked me what to do first in your business, I'd say to do a monthly subscription. In the modern market, subscribers paying monthly reoccurring revenue, creates the highest evaluation of companies." If you're looking for great tips on how to set up successful launch sequences for your new business, this episode is for you!