Hosted by Zach Leary, the intent of the podcast is to bring you the listener an easily accessible resource for a variety of topics all related to psychedelic re... More
Health & FitnessMedicineScienceEducation
Available Episodes

5 of 64
  • Episode 64 - Justin Lapree - A Veterans Heroes Journey
    This episode of the MAPS podcast takes us through the deeply moving and inspirational story of Justin Lapree, a veteran who nearly lost everything and then came through the otherside to help lead the charge on providing sacred medicinal care to our veterans and first responders. No single population has moved the needle in helping the world to understand how psychedelics can be used effective than our veterans. Justin's story will move you in ways that are both inspirational and frustrating when you learn how under served the veteran population really is.  Justin Lapree served in the Marine Corps from 2001 to 2005. His second deployment to Iraq in 2004 left him at the bottom of a dark abyss upon his return home, and the Middle East took something from him, that he wouldn’t come to understand for years to come.  During his five years as an Austin Firefighter, he would witness a magnitude of traumatic events where lives were lost; mass shootings, the Austin serial bomber, consistent overdoses, and fatality collisions. While he had come so far since his failed suicide attempt in 2018, he noticed the darkness once more creeping in because of his job environment. In February 2022, he resigned from the Fire Department knowing he'd found a higher purpose and wanted to serve in another way. Thus, Heroic Path to Light was born. His vision was to create a non-profit that served the Veteran, First Responder and Gold/White star communities in hopes that their suffering could end by building community and utilizing sacred entheogenic ceremonies.  "As the Founder and President of Heroic Path to Light, I'm still on my journey, but want to meet you where you are, because I have seen firsthand that healing happens in community and together, we can get through anything."
    5/5/2023
    1:05:52
  • Episode 63 -Dr. Richard Louis Miller, Psychedelic Wisdom of the Elders
    This episode of the MAPS podcast features an all new interview with Dr. Richard Louis Miller author of the new book 'Psychedelic Wisdom: The Astonishing Reward of Mind Altering Substances." The mission of this publication – and the book of the same name – is to reveal what up to now has been suppressed in the mainstream. I have chosen to bring about this change through two primary avenues: illuminating the science of psychedelics and influencing the culture to accept them as medicines. Dr. Miller talks with Zach about a wide range of issues ranging from harm reduction to politics to the lasting effects of the 60's promise of a new world. Dr. Miller is a wise, warm and hilarious soul whose voice must be heard. Richard Louis Miller is an American clinical psychologist, author, founder of Wilbur Hot Springs Health Sanctuary, and broadcaster who hosts the Mind Body Health & Politics radio program. The program feature national figures from the world of medicine, psychology and politics. ALSO - This is the Bicycle Day '23 edition of the MAPS Podcast!
    4/19/2023
    1:12:44
  • Episode 62 - Adrian Grenier: Reinvention, Identity and Redemption
    This episode of the podcast was recorded live in front of an audience thanks to the Psychedelic Society of Texas - Austin and features a dynamic interview with Adrian Grenier. He's most famous for staring on the wildly popular HBO show, Entourage. But as you'll here in this conversation, the awakening that Adrian experienced since leaving Hollywood is a tale of a heroes journey style of reinvention that we could all stand to learn so much from. Inspiring, poignant and appplicable to anyone no matter what stage of the journey they are on.    Adrian Grenier has cemented his place as a change agent who leverages his influence and talent as a communicator to spread consciousness on essential issues: family, community and nature. As an investor, Adrian has backed companies and entrepreneurs that he believes can change the world for the better through his impact fund, DuContra Ventures. He is also a UN Ambassador where he helped the UN Environment Programme launch Clean Seas, a campaign to end marine plastic pollution.    His efforts are now focused on his new company, Earth Speed Media .The goal of Earth Speed Media is to educate, inform, and bring people closer to nature, highlighting ways to live an Earth-centered life.
    3/30/2023
    1:13:06
  • Episode 61 - Mazie - Music, Psychedelics and Gen Z
    This episode of the MAPS Podcast features an all new interview with the amazing and magical musical artist, Mazie. Her use of psychedelics to help fuel her art not only is inspirational but also gives voice to how Gen Z is forming their own relationship with psychedelic exploration. Her new album 'Blotter Baby' is out now and there's no question you can sense the inspirational sources.  With darkly fantastical lyrics and kaleidoscopic arrangements that pull from pop, punk, and electronic music, LA-via-Baltimore artist mazie is helming the next evolution of psychedelic pop. On her ambitious debut album, blotter baby (a nod to her love of hallucinogens), the 23-year-old confronts coming-of-age heartbreak and a Gen-Z doom mindset with catharsis and absurdity. Through ’60s and ’70s-inspired pop hooks, she shamelessly sings of sapphic makeout sessions, wanting to look hot at her own funeral, and her own toxic relationship patterns. It features her massive hit “dumb dumb,” a manic anthem that has since gained more than 250 million global streams, 1 million TikTok creates, and a feature in Netflix’s original film Do Revenge. Having studied classical and jazz singing from an early age, mazie found her online breakthrough with 2020’s “no friends,” the whimsical debut single she crafted with then-neighbor and producer Elie Rizk. Taking the success as a sign to drop out of college, move to Los Angeles, and never look back, mazie then quickly issued the rainbow cassette, her debut 2021 EP that became what she calls “an ode to an ending of my childhood.” Now pushing her artistry into more over-the-top, vulnerable, and musically adventurous territory, mazie is now emerging as a multifaceted icon who’s aspirationally imperfect. “I hope people can see themselves in me, but I’m definitely not the first person you’d think of to ‘set a good example,’” she says with a laugh.
    3/6/2023
    57:59
  • Episode 60 - Lt. Sarko Gergerian, Reformative Policing in the Psychedelic Age
    Episode 60 - Lt. Sarko Gergerian, Reformative Policing in the Psychedelic Age Recorded live in Austin thanks to The Psychedelic Society of Texas! Sarko's wisdom, heart and intellect will take you through what it's like to be an active police officer who has set forth on a course of police reform, mental health advocacy and has done MDMA via the MAPS MDMA training program. Yes, really. This is an incredible opportunity to change your mind and find the tools needed to come together as a community in this challenging time.  Lieutenant Sarko Gergerian began his career in 2010 as a patrol officer withWinthrop Police Department. In 2016, he received the Outstanding Service and Contribution award; in 2019, Lieutenant Gergerian was subsequently awarded the Department of Mental Health & Law Enforcement Award. Lt. Gergerian is a founding member of the Community and Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery Program (CLEAR). CLEAR is a network of community partners, theWinthrop Police Department, and theWinthrop Health Department that ensures individuals seeking support for substance use disorders or mental health are connected to community-based service providers. Lieutenant Sarko Gergerian serves as a police peer support officer, community outreach officer, and health & fitness officer. In this role he manages a shift of officers,reviews policies and procedures related to mental health, and supports a multidisciplinary team response to mental health response. Sarko Gergerian is certified in adult and youth mental health first aid,recovery coaching, motivational interviewing, individual and group critical incident stress management (CISM), and critical incident training (CIT). He holds a BA in philosophy from Northeastern University and a MS in mental health counseling and psychological services from Salem State University
    2/8/2023
    1:30:38

About MAPS Podcast

Hosted by Zach Leary, the intent of the podcast is to bring you the listener an easily accessible resource for a variety of topics all related to psychedelic research. There is a lot to learn about new research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelics and marijuana. Over the years, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) has amassed an incredible treasure trove of audio archives sourced from the amazing talks, presentations and panels that have taken place at past Psychedelic Science conferences and other unique events. By selecting some of that content and then bringing it to you in a podcast we hope to create a centralized location for the greater MAPS community. If you're a researcher, scientist, medical professional or just a curiosity seeker we hope that you'll find this content a valuable resource tool. Please visit the MAPS website at https://maps.org
