We explore the beautiful yet challenging journey of motherhood. Join me as I candidly discuss the myriad changes that come with becoming a mother. My hope is to create a supportive space to navigate the ups and downs of that first year, embracing the incredible transformations that accompany this profound role.
24:37
1. Solo Saturday Night
Join me on a Saturday night for my very first solo episode, where I dive into my journey of taking a break from social media. I’ll share the motivations behind my decision and the challenges I faced while disconnecting. Tune in for a candid discussion about finding balance and mindfulness in our digital lives, all mixed with a touch of humor!
Manon takes the mic solo to explore her thoughts and beliefs about life as it stands today. She delves into a range of topics, including comedy, spirituality, and motherhood. Join her for an insightful journey that hopes to resonate with anyone navigating similar paths.