One of the coolest things about this job as podcast host is that I get to shine the light on other non-profits in the cancer space and the incredible work being done by their leaders and volunteers.

Today, the spotlight is on Kesem.

Founded in 2000, Kesem is a leading national nonprofit supporting children facing a parent’s cancer, providing year-round programs and services for children ages 6-18 at no cost to families.

Their flagship program, Camp Kesem, provides free, week-long summer camp experiences for children whose parents are facing, have survived, or have died from cancer. Camps are led by trained college student volunteers.

Our youngest daughter, Elsie, attended camp in 2023. She was an older camper at age 15, but the experience had a profound impact on her. Her camp name was Ivy by the way - from a Taylor Swift song.

It's an honor to welcome Kesem's CEO Jay Stilwell, and someone who attended camp and went on to be a college camp counselor, Kuu Sanford. Check out their mini-bios and social channels below.

Jay “Country Ham” Stilwell

Jay Stilwell is CEO of Kesem, where he brings the perspective of a Kesem parent, former Board Chair, and longtime mission champion. After losing his wife to cancer, Jay found Kesem through his daughter’s camp experience and now leads the organization’s efforts to support children impacted by a parent’s cancer.

Kuuleilani “KitKat” Sanford

Kuu Sanford attended the very first Camp Kesem at age 7 as a child impacted by a parent’s cancer and later returned as a counselor. Now an entrepreneur and founder, Kuu credits Kesem with shaping her confidence, resilience, friendships, and lifelong commitment to supporting others.

Kesem social channels

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kesem/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/campkesem

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/kesemnationwide

Kuu Sanford social channels

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kuubabyy

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/kuusanford/

SPONSOR SHOUT OUT!

I want to thank my sponsor for this episode, Pfizer.

This Is Living with Cancer™ is a free online resource developed by Pfizer Oncology for all people​ living with cancer, regardless of age, income, race, location, cancer type, or stage of disease. This​ comprehensive program is available to anyone in the US, whether they’re on a Pfizer​ treatment or not, with a growing focus on those facing challenges accessing care.

Visit ThisIsLivingWithCancer.com to learn more.

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