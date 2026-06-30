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Man Up to Cancer
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Man Up to Cancer

Man Up to Cancer
Health & WellnessMental Health
Man Up to Cancer
Latest episode

95 episodes

  • Man Up to Cancer

    What Great Nurses Know About Cancer, with Jessica MacIntyre

    06/30/2026 | 57 mins.
    Dr. Jessica MacIntyre is my guest on episode 91 of the Man Up to Cancer Podcast.
    Jessica serves as Assistant Vice President of Advanced Practice Providers and the Institute Co-Director for Clinical Operations at the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
    From humble roots in Miami, Jessica started her career as an oncology nurse, and over the past 20+ years worked her way up to becoming a leading national voice in advanced nursing practice and innovative programs for cancer survivors.
    On today's episode, we talk about:
    What drives her on a daily basis
    How patients have changed her over the years
    What nurses see that other providers might miss
    What patients need that they still aren't getting

    And of course, Jessica must face the Gauntlet of Random Questions, where we both agree on the actress who should play her in the movie about her life! I guessed correctly btw.
    University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    The Sylvester Survivorship and Supportive Care Institute
    Oncology Nursing Society
    SPONSOR SHOUT OUT!
    I want to thank my sponsor for this episode, Pfizer.
    This Is Living with Cancer™ is a free online resource developed by Pfizer Oncology for all people​ living with cancer, regardless of age, income, race, location, cancer type, or stage of disease. This​ comprehensive program is available to anyone in the US, whether they’re on a Pfizer​ treatment or not, with a growing focus on those facing challenges accessing care.
    Visit ThisIsLivingWithCancer.com to learn more.
    I can't make this podcast happen without sponsors that believe in storytelling and the elevation of real patient voices.
    All views are my own, and the opinions expressed in this show do not necessarily reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
  • Man Up to Cancer

    When Mom or Dad Has Cancer: The Magic of Kesem

    06/16/2026 | 55 mins.
    One of the coolest things about this job as podcast host is that I get to shine the light on other non-profits in the cancer space and the incredible work being done by their leaders and volunteers.
    Today, the spotlight is on Kesem.
    Founded in 2000, Kesem is a leading national nonprofit supporting children facing a parent’s cancer, providing year-round programs and services for children ages 6-18 at no cost to families.
    Their flagship program, Camp Kesem, provides free, week-long summer camp experiences for children whose parents are facing, have survived, or have died from cancer. Camps are led by trained college student volunteers.
    Our youngest daughter, Elsie, attended camp in 2023. She was an older camper at age 15, but the experience had a profound impact on her. Her camp name was Ivy by the way - from a Taylor Swift song.
    It's an honor to welcome Kesem's CEO Jay Stilwell, and someone who attended camp and went on to be a college camp counselor, Kuu Sanford. Check out their mini-bios and social channels below.
    Jay “Country Ham” Stilwell
    Jay Stilwell is CEO of Kesem, where he brings the perspective of a Kesem parent, former Board Chair, and longtime mission champion. After losing his wife to cancer, Jay found Kesem through his daughter’s camp experience and now leads the organization’s efforts to support children impacted by a parent’s cancer.
    Kuuleilani “KitKat” Sanford
    Kuu Sanford attended the very first Camp Kesem at age 7 as a child impacted by a parent’s cancer and later returned as a counselor. Now an entrepreneur and founder, Kuu credits Kesem with shaping her confidence, resilience, friendships, and lifelong commitment to supporting others.
    Kesem social channels
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/kesem/
    Facebook: www.facebook.com/campkesem
    LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/kesemnationwide
    Kuu Sanford social channels
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/kuubabyy
    LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/kuusanford/
    SPONSOR SHOUT OUT!
    I want to thank my sponsor for this episode, Pfizer.
    This Is Living with Cancer™ is a free online resource developed by Pfizer Oncology for all people​ living with cancer, regardless of age, income, race, location, cancer type, or stage of disease. This​ comprehensive program is available to anyone in the US, whether they’re on a Pfizer​ treatment or not, with a growing focus on those facing challenges accessing care.
    Visit ThisIsLivingWithCancer.com to learn more.
    I can't make this podcast happen without sponsors that believe in storytelling and the elevation of real patient voices.
    All views are my own, and the opinions expressed in this show do not necessarily reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
  • Man Up to Cancer

    Chuck Aiken: "It Costs Nothing to Be Kind"

    05/19/2026 | 52 mins.
    Today on the show I welcome my dear friend Chuck Aiken from Glens Falls, NY
    Chuck serves as membership director for Man Up to Cancer, and has been a key figure in planning and being an emcee at our annual Gathering of Wolves men's cancer retreat.
    He is also known as the one who brought the phrase "It costs nothing to be kind" into the lexicon of our community.
    For more than six years, Chuck has been living with an aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia, AML. He had a stem cell transplant in 2020 and since that time has battled Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD).
    Through all of this he has continued to:
    Coach powerlifting to Special Olympics athletes
    Run his business as an emcee and DJ, Big Show Entertainment
    Speak at functions about his cancer journey

    We've got a lot of big-hearted guys in the Man Up to Cancer community.
    Chuck Aiken is in the Mount Rushmore of that select group.
    SPONSOR SHOUT OUT!
    I want to thank my sponsor for this episode, Pfizer.
    This Is Living with Cancer™ is a free online resource developed by Pfizer Oncology for all people​ living with cancer, regardless of age, income, race, location, cancer type, or stage of disease. This​ comprehensive program is available to anyone in the US, whether they’re on a Pfizer​ treatment or not, with a growing focus on those facing challenges accessing care.
    Visit ThisIsLivingWithCancer.com to learn more.
    I can't make this podcast happen without sponsors that believe in storytelling and the elevation of real patient voices.
    All views are my own, and the opinions expressed in this show do not necessarily reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
  • Man Up to Cancer

    Oya Gilbert builds a legacy: Health, Hope & Hip-Hop

    05/05/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Today on the Man Up to Cancer Podcast I welcome Oya Gilbert, a nationally recognized cancer patient advocate who blends his love of hip hop with his calling to help others get on the path to good health.
    Oya is the founder the Health, Hope & Hip Hop Foundation. He is a hip-hop artist, producer, and event facilities manager who grew up in Wilmington, Delaware. In 2017, Oya was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer.
    He found strength in community, especially through his stem cell support group, and now he’s paying that forward, leading a myeloma support group, advocating in underserved communities, and using the platform he’s built through his Health, Hope & Hip-Hop foundation to reach people who might otherwise be left out of health conversations.
    Prepare for goosebumps. As a speaker, educator, and motivator, Oya is the real deal.
    https://healthhopehiphop.org/
    https://hiphopehooray.podbean.com/
    https://www.youtube.com/@healthhopehiphop
    https://www.youtube.com/@Grand-G
    Poetry by KRS-One https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fSjmF9Ro8c&list=RD8fSjmF9Ro8c&start_radio=1
    Blood Cancer United
    https://bloodcancerunited.org/
    SPONSOR SHOUT OUT!
    I want to thank my sponsor for this episode, Pfizer.
    This Is Living with Cancer™ is a free online resource developed by Pfizer Oncology for all people​ living with cancer, regardless of age, income, race, location, cancer type, or stage of disease. This​ comprehensive program is available to anyone in the US, whether they’re on a Pfizer​ treatment or not, with a growing focus on those facing challenges accessing care.
    Visit ThisIsLivingWithCancer.com to learn more.
    I can't make this podcast happen without sponsors that believe in storytelling and the elevation of real patient voices.
    All views are my own, and the opinions expressed in this show do not necessarily reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
  • Man Up to Cancer

    Hiding the Burden of Cancer

    04/21/2026 | 30 mins.
    When you're a metastatic cancer patient and you've lived beyond the “expiration date” some people may have quietly assigned you, two things can be true at the same time:
    1) I’m grateful every day for the time I get to spend with people I love, to be out in nature, to do work that gives me meaning.
    2) I carry the burden of pain and long-term side effects, along with a kind of grief that has no single source, always humming in the background.
    But when the world wants to celebrate and shower you with confetti because you're still alive, sometimes you leave out the second part.
    Sometimes you hide the burden.
    This is what I talk about in my latest solo episode, #87 of the Man Up to Cancer Podcast.
    If it resonates, give it a listen and follow the show so we can reach more men who are going through this.
    SPONSOR SHOUT OUT!
    I want to thank my sponsor for this episode, Pfizer.
    This Is Living with Cancer™ is a free online resource developed by Pfizer Oncology for all people​ living with cancer, regardless of age, income, race, location, cancer type, or stage of disease. This​ comprehensive program is available to anyone in the US, whether they’re on a Pfizer​ treatment or not, with a growing focus on those facing challenges accessing care.
    Visit ThisIsLivingWithCancer.com to learn more.
    I can't make this podcast happen without sponsors that believe in storytelling and the elevation of real patient voices.
    All views are my own, and the opinions expressed in this show do not necessarily reflect the views or endorsements of our sponsors.
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About Man Up to Cancer
I'm your host, Trevor Maxwell. I'm a stage IV colon cancer survivor, and I've got a message for other men: You don't have to go through cancer alone. On the Man Up to Cancer podcast, you can expect raw, unfiltered conversations about men, cancer, and our experiences. My guests will be other patients, survivors, advocates, health experts, and friends from #cancerland. We'll tackle a wide range of topics including cancer screenings, chemo, friendship, scars, sex and intimacy, grief, and the physical suck-fest of cancer. But .. PLOT TWIST.. we're also going to joke, laugh, and have fun. Visit us and join our community at www.manuptocancer.org.
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