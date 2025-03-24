In 19th-century Sweden, the young and beautiful actress Eliza Andrews stands at the threshold of an old and mysterious castle—a place she has just discovered she rightfully owns.This is a brand new tale from the team behind the popular The Lost Mountain Saga. Starring Ellinor DiLorenzo and Sydney Amanuel. Support the pod, visit⁠⁠ patreon.com/lostmoutainpod⁠⁠Soundtrack: Nightmares by Zitronsound

As Eliza delves deeper into the mysteries of her new estate, an unexpected visitor arrives—offering answers. But what else is hiding behind those kind eyes? This is the second episode of the brand new tale: Man of River starring Ellinor DiLorenzo and Sydney Amanuel. Support the pod, visit⁠⁠⁠⁠ patreon.com/lostmoutainpod⁠⁠⁠⁠Soundtrack: Nightmares by Zitronsound

As Eliza enjoys her fika in her new hometown, she crosses paths with a charming stranger—one who seems to know far more about her than she finds entirely comfortable. Meanwhile, the local theatre groups of Upsala seem to be busy creating unforgettable experiences...This is the third episode of the brand new tale: Man of River, A Lost Mountain Saga, starring Ellinor DiLorenzo and Sydney Amanuel. Support the pod, visit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ patreon.com/lostmoutainpod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Soundtrack: Nightmares by Zitronsound

Pieces are slowly starting to fall into place for our investigators but it all takes a terrifying, unexpected turn once they leave the attic. Man of River, A Lost Mountain Saga, starring Ellinor DiLorenzo and Sydney Amanuel. Support the pod, visit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ patreon.com/lostmoutainpod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Youtube.com/@ManofRiverPodSoundtrack: Nightmares by Zitronsound

About Man of River - A Lost Mountain Saga

In 19th-century mythical Sweden, a young woman inherits a mysterious castle she intends to sell, only to be drawn into its dark past and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, as industrialization threatens the old ways, an ancient spirit awakens, ready to rise against the looming destruction "Man of River" is a brand new story from the team behind The Lost Mountain Saga. A horror-comedy podcast that takes place in the mythical 19th Century Sweden. The game being played is Vaesen and outside a couple of main plot points, everything is improvised. Meaning anything can happen, and will happen...