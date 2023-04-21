From true crime to current events, mom of 3, Kelly Evans, offers relatable and research based storytelling for when a mama just needs a minute! Whether you lis... More
Ep 134 : Orsolya Gaal
The body of Orsolya Gaal was found on April 16th, 2022, stuffed into a hockey bag and left on the side of the sidewalk. But thankfully, a trail of blood led them back to her house and her killer was caught just days later. But Orsolya's story creates a dialogue about how vicious and judgmental can be on the internet when it comes to "victim blaming".
5/12/2023
27:45
5/11/2023
8:16
Ep 133 : The Only Fans Murder
This is the story of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney (aka Courtney Tailor)
5/5/2023
50:35
Ep 132 : Leesa Marie Gray
Late in the evening on June 22, 2000, Thomas Loden, Jr. kidnapped 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray. Over the next four hours, Loden repeatedly raped and sexually battered Leesa, videotaping portions of the sadistic acts, before murdering her. At the end of the episode, we also discuss the appropriateness of having a "last meal" prior to execution.
4/29/2023
39:38
Ep 131 : The Solomon Family
Below are links to learn more about Gracie and Angie's fight as well as ways you can help. ❤️
https://www.freedom4gracie.com
https://www.gofundme.com/f/freedom4gracie/share?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Mama Mystery with Kelly Evans
