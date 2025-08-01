Powered by RND
Mako Minute
Mako Minute

482d Fighter Wing
Government
Mako Minute
  • Mako Minute - Ep. 3 - New Command Chief & Farewell to Col Simmons
    Col Kelly introduces the 482d Fighter Wing’s new Command Chief, CMSgt Karie A. Contreras, and interviews the outgoing Deputy Commander, retired Col Craig Simmons.
    --------  
    47:50
  • Mako Minute - Ep. 2 - Interview with Capt Chism.mp3
    Capt Chism shares her leadership experience, career insights, and advice for Airmen in this second episode of Mako Minute.
    --------  
    35:43
  • Mako Minute – Ep. 1
    In the debut episode of Mako Minute, Col. Brandon Kelly shares command updates and priorities for every Mako Airman in a segment called Custer’s Corner. Later, TSgt Paul Cook interviews SMSgt Thomas Kelley from the 482d Force Support Squadron to highlight career development tools and services available to reservists.
    --------  
    37:00

About Mako Minute

A monthly command information podcast from the 482d Fighter Wing at Homestead ARB, Florida, featuring leadership perspectives, unit updates, and Airman-focused interviews.
