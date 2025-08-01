Mako Minute - Ep. 3 - New Command Chief & Farewell to Col Simmons
Col Kelly introduces the 482d Fighter Wing’s new Command Chief, CMSgt Karie A. Contreras, and interviews the outgoing Deputy Commander, retired Col Craig Simmons.
--------
47:50
--------
47:50
Mako Minute - Ep. 2 - Interview with Capt Chism.mp3
Capt Chism shares her leadership experience, career insights, and advice for Airmen in this second episode of Mako Minute.
--------
35:43
--------
35:43
Mako Minute – Ep. 1
In the debut episode of Mako Minute, Col. Brandon Kelly shares command updates and priorities for every Mako Airman in a segment called Custer’s Corner. Later, TSgt Paul Cook interviews SMSgt Thomas Kelley from the 482d Force Support Squadron to highlight career development tools and services available to reservists.