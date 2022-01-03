The Tennessee Attorney General's Office has played an important role in some of the most complex and controversial cases in the state's history. Hear from the a... More
Meet the new Tennessee Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti
General Jonathan Skrmetti talks about his first month on the job, his top priorities for the Office, and how he came to Tennessee in the first place.
9/28/2022
15:40
What its like to argue before the United States Supreme Court
Associate Solicitor General Joe Whalen, who argued one of the four cases involved in the Obergefell decision on same sex marriage in 2015, looks back on what led up to that landmark case and what its like to go before the highest court in the land.
6/20/2022
24:34
Top Complaints from Tennessee Consumers in 2021
2021 saw a nearly 40 percent increase in consumer complaints. Division of Consumer Affairs Director Claire Marsalis walks us through the top complaint categories and how you can protect yourself. www.tn.gov/consumer
3/7/2022
10:25
The story behind Dunn v. Blumstein, 50 years after it changed voting in Tennessee
Voting rights in Tennessee changed when a young lawyer - new to Nashville- convinced the U.S. Supreme Court that the state's residency requirements were unconstitutional.Vanderbilt Law Professor James Blumstein takes us back to 1970 when he challenged Tennessee state law and found himself arguing the case- his first-before the United States Supreme Court. The Court's 6-1 ruling in his favor was announced 50 years ago on March 21, 1972. James Blumstein | Faculty | Law School | Vanderbilt University
3/1/2022
48:45
Fighting for Justice- a first hand account of the 1960 Nashville sit-ins
Bobby Richey was in high school when he joined the movement to end segregation in Nashville restaurants and stores. In this episode of Making the Case he takes us back to 1960 when he participated in the protest at lunch counters downtown. Richey was arrested- an event that changed the course of his life. Joined by his daughter, Stephanie Richey, an investigator with the Tennessee Attorney General's Office, the two discuss the generational impact of the civil rights movement on Nashville, the nation, and their family.
