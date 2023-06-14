For years, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has been unmasking the scheme to capture and control the Supreme Court — or as he calls it, “The Court Tha... More
Laying the Groundwork
Welcome to Making the Case. In this episode, Senator Whitehouse is joined by Rep. Hank Johnson, Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick, and Lisa Graves of True North Research. These experts begin peeling back the layers of the far-right effort to capture and control the Supreme Court.
Who was involved? When did this scheme begin? And how did it gain momentum?
6/11/2023
30:12
Welcome to Making the Case
The Court is not in order.
Episode by episode, experts will join to expose the effort to capture and control our Supreme Court. Whether you’re an avid Court watcher, or just tuning in to the ongoing crises at the Court, we hope you’ll join as we make the case.
For years, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has been unmasking the scheme to capture and control the Supreme Court — or as he calls it, “The Court That Dark Money Built.” Now, this effort is hitting a new platform. In Making the Case, each episode uncovers a different component of the scheme.
Whether you’re an avid Court watcher, or just tuning in to the ongoing crises at the Court, we hope you’ll join as we make the case.