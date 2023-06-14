Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
For years, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has been unmasking the scheme to capture and control the Supreme Court — or as he calls it, "The Court Tha... More
NewsPolitics
For years, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has been unmasking the scheme to capture and control the Supreme Court — or as he calls it, "The Court Tha... More

Available Episodes

  • Laying the Groundwork
    Welcome to Making the Case. In this episode, Senator Whitehouse is joined by Rep. Hank Johnson, Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick, and Lisa Graves of True North Research. These experts begin peeling back the layers of the far-right effort to capture and control the Supreme Court.   Who was involved? When did this scheme begin? And how did it gain momentum?   Follow @SenWhitehouse on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for all the latest updates on Making the Case.   Looking for more on this episode’s guests? Follow their work on Twitter and beyond at @RepHankJohnson, @DahliaLithwick, and @TheLisaGraves.
    6/11/2023
    30:12
  • Welcome to Making the Case
    The Court is not in order. Episode by episode, experts will join to expose the effort to capture and control our Supreme Court. Whether you’re an avid Court watcher, or just tuning in to the ongoing crises at the Court, we hope you’ll join as we make the case.
    6/9/2023
    0:45

About Making the Case

For years, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has been unmasking the scheme to capture and control the Supreme Court — or as he calls it, “The Court That Dark Money Built.” Now, this effort is hitting a new platform. In Making the Case, each episode uncovers a different component of the scheme. Whether you’re an avid Court watcher, or just tuning in to the ongoing crises at the Court, we hope you’ll join as we make the case.
