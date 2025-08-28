I discuss the raid on Bolton, the Russia hoax and much more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The TOTAL CRAP In Politics
Brett Miller joins the show to discuss his book "Political Incontinence: The Stupidest Shit Your Politicians Said"
A New Sheriff In Town With Richard Mack
Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack joins the show to talk Trump 2.0 and beyond.
Is It Really Happening? Will People Go To Prison?
Richard Andrew Grove joins the show to discuss Tulsi, intel layoffs, and so much more.
Ai Chat Bots Disturbing Behavior And Stanford Wants To Read Your Mind
We discuss Ai, Def Con, behavior and more as well as the latest with Russia and Trump.
About Making Sense of the Madness with Jason Bermas
Making Sense of The Madness with Jason Bermas dives headfirst into the stories behind the headlines, cutting through media noise and government spin to expose the truth. Hosted by investigative filmmaker and truth warrior Jason Bermas, each episode unpacks the complex world of politics, media manipulation, global agendas, and the shadowy forces driving them. With hard-hitting interviews, deep dives into current events, and a relentless pursuit of transparency, Bermas brings clarity to chaos and empowers listeners to think critically. If you're tired of being lied to — and ready to make sense of the madness — this is your show.