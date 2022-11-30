MAKE SPACE with Cara Newhart // home design & diy

Creating Your Dream Home on a Budget with Noell Jett

I had the most fun with today's episode because it is actually one of my friends and it is always magical when you get to sit and have a chat with your friend and then let everyone else listen in on it. Noell Jett is my amazing guest today. I connected with her on TikTok through the pandemic. Noell exploded on TikTok because she has the best everything including recipes, strategies for keeping your house clean, and more. She is so good at balancing it all. She has been online as a creator sharing her journey for years. Today we are sitting down to explore Noell's story which is really unexpected if you've encountered her on social media. We also get to talk about her new book, Create Your Dream Home on a Budget. She gives practical advice for how to do that, inspiration, and also shares some projects. This is a journey she went on herself so now she can share with other people just how possible it is. [04:01] Noell's story Noell was raised in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains in southwestern Missouri in extreme poverty. There were some religious constraints and just a very poor part of the country. There were five kids total, so seven people in this tiny little house. They hunted and we had a garden, but didn't just go to the grocery store ever. So just a different kind of poverty that a lot of people don't even realize still exists. In her 20s, Noell ended up pregnant, married, and had two beautiful daughters. Then ended up divorced and a single mom to two little girls. Then she met Daniel and that was a very pivotal moment in turning my life around, beginning to figure out life, and really just stabilizing myself and heading on the path that has led to here. [09:43] Building and planning their first dream house When Noell met Daniel, he told her that since he was at least in high school, he had dreamed of building his own house someday. She loved that so they made it their goal and something that they worked toward as a couple. So for the next seven years, they worked on setting that plan into motion. It was very hard to plan and it took a lot of time, energy, and effort. This is why they have written the book to help other people navigate that process and maybe learn from some of the things that we learned, and some shortcuts based on all the things that they had to go through. Just kind of give them a little leg up in the process. [23:49] Her design process For Noell, it mainly starts with function. I look at what she wants her process to look like and how she wants her home to flow. Then she also leans into her roots. As she grew up in the backwoods it's still part of her heart and soul and she loves old-fashioned things. She used to go with my grandmother as a little girl so that's always been part of me and that always bleeds over into my designs. [27:04] Having a beautiful kid-friendly home First and foremost, it is work and it is not easy. Noell has amazing systems in place. Everything has a home and a place where it's supposed to be. The more organization you can have in a home, the better. Every single item needs to have a home.