MAKE SPACE with Cara Newhart // home design & diy

Available Episodes

5 of 77
  • Designing your home intentionally & collaboratively with Interior Designer + HGTV Star Cortney Novogratz [re-release]
    Cortney Novogratz is an interior designer, developer, and one-half of the Novogratz design duo along with her husband Robert. They are well known for their eclectic style and boutique-inspired furniture and home accents.
    5/3/2023
    43:09
  • Unconventional inspiration, honing your design process and BTS with Interior Designer + HGTV Star Leanne Ford [re-release]
    In this episode, Leanne Ford gives us a behind the scenes scoop on what it's like to be an HGTV star and lets us in on some fun stories from each of the shows she's been a part of — including "A Very Brady Renovation," her own show "Restored by the Fords," and HGTV's new series "Rock the Block."
    4/26/2023
    37:24
  • Plants aren’t props: How to style plants in your spaces so they *actually* thrive with Hilton Carter [re-release]
    If you've ever brought a new plant home and tried your best to care for it only for it to die a few months later…this is for you. Hilton Carter is a plant stylist, 3x Author, and artist who is really, really passionate about plants. His home is filled with hundreds of thriving plants. It literally looks like an amazing urban jungle. Hilton has been featured all kinds of places like HGTV, apartment therapy, the Rachel Ray Show Dwell, and many, many more. He's also has had a line with Target, which you might have seen in store. I'm rereleasing this episode not only because its perfect for spring and one of my all-time favorites, but also because Hilton shifted my entire approach to incorporating plants into my space and helped me rework my approach so that I could have thriving plant-filled spaces. This episode is the longer version of the interview including more tips + questions not heard in the original episode. Hilton shares tips for incorporating plants into your space, styling them so that they have what they need to thrive and ways to shift your approach as a plant-parent so your houseplants are setup for success. Love this episode? Leave a review or connect with Make Space on social @makespacepod Follow Cara on InstagramFollow Hilton on Instagram shop hilton's books
    4/19/2023
    1:10:21
  • MAKE SPACE is back on May 10th!
    Hey, it's Cara and this is Make Space, a home design show that empowers you to make space in your home for the life that you wanna live and get hands on making spaces...
    4/18/2023
    2:07
  • Creating Your Dream Home on a Budget with Noell Jett
    I had the most fun with today’s episode because it is actually one of my friends and it is always magical when you get to sit and have a chat with your friend and then let everyone else listen in on it. Noell Jett is my amazing guest today. I connected with her on TikTok through the pandemic.  Noell exploded on TikTok because she has the best everything including recipes, strategies for keeping your house clean, and more. She is so good at balancing it all. She has been online as a creator sharing her journey for years.  Today we are sitting down to explore Noell’s story which is really unexpected if you’ve encountered her on social media. We also get to talk about her new book, Create Your Dream Home on a Budget. She gives practical advice for how to do that, inspiration, and also shares some projects. This is a journey she went on herself so now she can share with other people just how possible it is.  You can download this episode from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify – or listen to it below! listen now in this episode [04:01] Noell’s story     [09:43] Building and planning their first dream house [23:49] Her design process  [27:04] Having a beautiful kid-friendly home   [28:40] Maintaining your space [29:21] Evolving spaces as kids grow links Make Space Podcast Website Cara on Instagram Cara on Twitter Color Curator Workshop DIY Coaching Session Design Consultation connect with noell Noell’s Website Noell on Instagram Noell on Facebook Noell on LinkedIn Noell on YouTube Noell on TikTok connect with cara: Cara on Instagram Cara on Twitter [04:01] Noell’s story    Noell was raised in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains in southwestern Missouri in extreme poverty. There were some religious constraints and just a very poor part of the country. There were five kids total, so seven people in this tiny little house. They hunted and we had a garden, but didn't just go to the grocery store ever. So just a different kind of poverty that a lot of people don't even realize still exists. In her 20s, Noell ended up pregnant, married, and had two beautiful daughters. Then ended up divorced and a single mom to two little girls. Then she met Daniel and that was a very pivotal moment in turning my life around, beginning to figure out life, and really just stabilizing myself and heading on the path that has led to here. [09:43] Building and planning their first dream house  When Noell met Daniel, he told her that since he was at least in high school, he had dreamed of building his own house someday. She loved that so they made it their goal and something that they worked toward as a couple. So for the next seven years, they worked on setting that plan into motion.  It was very hard to plan and it took a lot of time, energy, and effort. This is why they have written the book to help other people navigate that process and maybe learn from some of the things that we learned, and some shortcuts based on all the things that they had to go through. Just kind of give them a little leg up in the process. [23:49] Her design process  For Noell, it mainly starts with function. I look at what she wants her process to look like and how she wants her home to flow. Then she also leans into her roots. As she grew up in the backwoods it's still part of her heart and soul and she loves old-fashioned things. She used to go with my grandmother as a little girl so that's always been part of me and that always bleeds over into my designs. [27:04] Having a beautiful kid-friendly home   First and foremost, it is work and it is not easy. Noell has amazing systems in place. Everything has a home and a place where it’s supposed to be. The more organization you can have in a home, the better. Every single item needs to have a home.
    11/30/2022
    36:54

About MAKE SPACE with Cara Newhart // home design & diy

empowering everyday women to design spaces they’re obsessed with & use power tools — without fear 💪 Tune in for conversations that dive deeper than pin-worthy rooms to tease out the essentials of creating a beautifully lived-in home. Cara will help you find your style, learn to tackle home design without intimidation, and unlock the confidence to transform your home. House Beautiful’s top 14 design podcasts to listen to and Apartment Therapy’s 7 Interior Design podcasts you should listen to
