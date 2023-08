Episode 76 – Icewind Dale – Part 2

We continue Icewind Dale and learn about the cold crypt. Follow Ranged Touch on Twitter. Follow CMRN on Twitter. Follow Danni on Twitter. Theme by outsider [soundcloud.com/outsiderspeaks] Come hang out in our Discord channel. Support this show and all of our videos on Patreon. @silverskinned created the cartoon versions of us. Our biweekly show is a… Continue reading Episode 76 – Icewind Dale – Part 2