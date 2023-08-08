Your New Third Favorite RPG Podcast!Campaign One: Join our trio of wild west gunslingers and magical cutthroats as they descend into the dusty, lawless frontier...
More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
The Badlands - Ep: 1: All Aboard
All aboard for The Badlands! Salome Briar makes a quiet exit. Hayden "The Stranger" Kincaide finds a message. Stuhmp Steenling says goodbye. And they all board a train bound for parts unknowable.D&D For BeginnersDM: Casey PapasSalome: Sarah McStayHayden: Robin LangenhopStuhmp: Max WeinbergOrchestration by Jacob Kerzner.Mage Hand High Five and Badlands logos by Shane Smith."Apothacarist Artificer" subclass by Ned Turner at DM's Guild. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/15/2023
1:32:51
The Badlands: Campaign Trailer
Three strangers meet on a train heading out into the desolate wastes. What awaits them in that blighted desert? Find out in The Badlands, a Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition Campaign from your new third-favorite RPG Podcast, Mage Hand High Five!Mage Hand High Five logo and Badlands logo and cover art by Shane Smith.Music by Jacob Kerzner.Sarah McStay as Salome Briar.Robin Langenhop as Hayden Kincaide.Max Weinberg as Stuhmp Steenling.Casey Papas as Dungeon Master.http://magehandhighfive.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Your New Third Favorite RPG Podcast!Campaign One: Join our trio of wild west gunslingers and magical cutthroats as they descend into the dusty, lawless frontier in "The Badlands." Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.