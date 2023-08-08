The Badlands: Campaign Trailer

Three strangers meet on a train heading out into the desolate wastes. What awaits them in that blighted desert? Find out in The Badlands, a Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition Campaign from your new third-favorite RPG Podcast, Mage Hand High Five!Mage Hand High Five logo and Badlands logo and cover art by Shane Smith.Music by Jacob Kerzner.Sarah McStay as Salome Briar.Robin Langenhop as Hayden Kincaide.Max Weinberg as Stuhmp Steenling.Casey Papas as Dungeon Master.http://magehandhighfive.com/