Powered by RND
PodcastsTV & FilmMAFS Virgin
Listen to MAFS Virgin in the App
Listen to MAFS Virgin in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

MAFS Virgin

Podcast MAFS Virgin
Brian Crooks
Longtime Married at First Sight watcher Brian introduces MAFS Virgin Kim to the show as they review weekly episodes and watch uncomfortably as the new couples f...
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Married at First Sight S18 E14
    David invents a woman named Tiffany, Michelle creeps in the house like a cat burglar, Juan pretends to care about tarot, Thomas can't read Camille, and Ikechi falls flat on his face. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:09:07
  • Married at First Sight S18 E13
    Ikechi goes missing, David's lie collapses, Allen puts his foot in his mouth, Camille and Thomas make a porno, and Karla and Juan have a very awkward threesome. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:07:29
  • Married at First Sight S18 E12 w/ Special Guest Tayne
    This week, Kim is out of town so Tayne from the Altar Call podcast is guest hosting! Allen and Madison play dueling traumas, infant Juan escapes a kidnapping, Ikechi has some nerve, Camille and Thomas' birth mother do tequila shots, and David is The World's Worst Liar™ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:15:35
  • Married at First Sight S18 E11
    Allen gets fed up, Karla and Juan have a series of business meetings, Camille and Thomas remain cute, David gets a makeover, and Emem is a glutton for punishment. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:49
  • Married at First Sight S18 E10
    Thomas pulls all of his muscles, Allen and Madison host their own live reaction show, Michelle lies about trying, Juan's job is an enigma, and Ikechi's got some damn nerve. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:05

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About MAFS Virgin

Longtime Married at First Sight watcher Brian introduces MAFS Virgin Kim to the show as they review weekly episodes and watch uncomfortably as the new couples fumble their ways to Decision Day.
Podcast website

Listen to MAFS Virgin, The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/7/2025 - 9:17:29 PM