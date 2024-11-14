Married at First Sight S18 E12 w/ Special Guest Tayne

This week, Kim is out of town so Tayne from the Altar Call podcast is guest hosting! Allen and Madison play dueling traumas, infant Juan escapes a kidnapping, Ikechi has some nerve, Camille and Thomas' birth mother do tequila shots, and David is The World's Worst Liar™