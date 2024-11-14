David invents a woman named Tiffany, Michelle creeps in the house like a cat burglar, Juan pretends to care about tarot, Thomas can't read Camille, and Ikechi falls flat on his face.
1:09:07
Married at First Sight S18 E13
Ikechi goes missing, David's lie collapses, Allen puts his foot in his mouth, Camille and Thomas make a porno, and Karla and Juan have a very awkward threesome.
1:07:29
Married at First Sight S18 E12 w/ Special Guest Tayne
This week, Kim is out of town so Tayne from the Altar Call podcast is guest hosting! Allen and Madison play dueling traumas, infant Juan escapes a kidnapping, Ikechi has some nerve, Camille and Thomas' birth mother do tequila shots, and David is The World's Worst Liar™
1:15:35
Married at First Sight S18 E11
Allen gets fed up, Karla and Juan have a series of business meetings, Camille and Thomas remain cute, David gets a makeover, and Emem is a glutton for punishment.
1:11:49
Married at First Sight S18 E10
Thomas pulls all of his muscles, Allen and Madison host their own live reaction show, Michelle lies about trying, Juan's job is an enigma, and Ikechi's got some damn nerve.
