Pixel Perfect: A Look at the Design of Google's Latest Devices
Google's Industrial Design team has been hard at work lately, combining fine arts with innovative technology to design the latest additions to the Pixel portfolio. In this episode, host Rachid Finge sits down with three of Google's expert designers - Ivy Ross, Isabellele Olsson, and Claude Zellweger - for a closer look at how the designs of the Pixel 7a, Fold, and Tablet came to be.
5/29/2023
40:30
Android Goes Big: Meet Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet
Earlier this month, we kicked off Season 3 with the announcement of the expanded Pixel product lineup at Google I/O. Today, host Rachid Finge zooms in on Android software powering the larger form factor of two of those devices: Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.Experts Allen Huang and Andrea Zvinakis join Rachid to discuss how they're helping bring a better Android experience to large screen devices, including changes to Android's OS design and apps that you use everyday.
5/22/2023
22:22
Google I/O 2023: Introducing Pixel’s Newest Devices
In with the new! To kick off the Season 3 of the Made By Google podcast, host Rachid Finge covers the three new Pixel devices just announced at Google I/O: Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.Experts on each addition to the Pixel portfolio - product managers George Hwang, Justin Savich and Chris Chan - join Rachid to discuss the innovative features and designs, how they came to be and how the latest Google technology powers them. Check out this article on the design philosophy behind these devices - we'll be sure to invite the team to a future episode.https://store.google.com/intl/en/ideas/articles/pixel-fold-and-tablet-design/
5/15/2023
32:30
Inside the Pixel: A Conversation with Google's Product Director
In this final episode of season two, Google Pixel Product Director and Precious Pixel Perfectionist Shenaz Zack joins us to talk about how her team transforms day-to-day problems into helpful experiences.In conversation with our host, Rachid Finge, they discuss her memories from the first Pixel launch, her favourite features of the Pixel phone, and how her team finds user problems to solve.To compare the different Pixels that Google offer see here: https://store.google.com/intl/en/ideas/articles/pixel-phone-comparison/
4/25/2023
16:48
Call Me Maybe
In today's episode of the Made By Google Podcast, Rachid speaks with Jonathan Eccles, Group Product Manager for the Phone by Google app, about how AI can improve a 150 year old product, the telephone call.The Phone By Google app makes phone calls better by screening out spam calls, helping you hear the other person more clearly (if you're using a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro with Clear Calling turned on), and can have Google Assistant answer calls for you in many countries. Jonathan and Rachid discuss these features and more, as well as what could be next for the app.
Dive into the world of Google: Every week, Rachid Finge talks to fellow Googlers about the latest #MadeByGoogle projects.The result? An exciting look behind the scenes.
In a snackable 15 to 20 minutes, they explain how custom-designed hardware, powerful software and advances in artificial intelligence combine to create helpful -- and sometimes magical -- experiences for their users. Each episode promises insights, tips and tricks, a bit of nerd knowledge, and an anecdote or two. Listen to a new episode every Monday.