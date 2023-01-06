About Made by Google Podcast

Dive into the world of Google: Every week, Rachid Finge talks to fellow Googlers about the latest #MadeByGoogle projects.The result? An exciting look behind the scenes.

In a snackable 15 to 20 minutes, they explain how custom-designed hardware, powerful software and advances in artificial intelligence combine to create helpful -- and sometimes magical -- experiences for their users. Each episode promises insights, tips and tricks, a bit of nerd knowledge, and an anecdote or two. Listen to a new episode every Monday.

Get more information about the Made by Google products here: store.google.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.