MacVoices #23196: The End of The Road to Macstock With Organizer Mike Potter (1)

Our annual Road to Macstock wraps up with a conversation with organizer Mike Potter about the move to a new, intimate venue and the introduction of a virtual pass for live streaming. Mike runs down the list of presenters, what they will be talking about, and why he is extra excited for this year's conference. (Part 1) This edition of MacVoices is supported by MacVoices After Dark. What happens before and after the shows is uncensored, on-topic, off-topic, and always off the wall. Sign up as a MacVoices Patron and get access!http://patreon.com/macvoices Show Notes: Chapters: 0:00:00 The end of the road to Mac Stock with organizer Mike Potter.0:00:27 Final Road to MacStock Show with Mike Potter0:09:54 Finalizing the Event Preparations0:11:49 Ensuring Adequate Resources for Attendees0:12:55 Deadline for purchasing virtual pass and receiving video links0:17:47 Automating processes and planning for upcoming events0:20:08 Embracing the future and adapting to virtual work0:22:06 Incorporating new voices and dynamic to the conference0:23:38 Running through the list of speakers for this year's conference0:24:39 The Power of Mesh Routers and NAS in Home Networks0:30:36 Embracing Simplicity in Life0:30:41 Exciting talks for both longtime and new Mac users0:32:12 AI-based program Mac Whisper and Marty's talk on artificial intelligence Guests: Michael Potter is the Executive Producer of For Mac Eyes Only, and the organizer of the annual Macstock Conference and Expo. Mike's love-affair for all things Apple began in his Junior High's Library playing Lemonade Stand on a pair of brand new Apple ][+ computers. His penchant for Apple gear continued to be nurtured by the public school system when, in High School, he was hired as a lab supervisor to help run the Apple ][e lab for his fellow students and their Print Shop needs. Then, further still, in college he often opted to help a friend with her Computer Graphics coursework instead of focusing on his own studies, but only because it helped get him closer to the Mac-lab.