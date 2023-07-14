MacVoices #23198: Ben Roethig on macOS for the iPad
Ben Roethig believes the iPad has evolved to be more like a Mac, with mouse and keyboard support, and that that evolution should include the macOS. We debate the benefits and challenges of a touch interface on the Mac, and the future of traditional laptops. How a unified operating system could preserve device strengths while implementing simplicity is discussed with an eye toward security. [embed]http://traffic.libsyn.com/maclevelten/MV23198.mp3[/embed] This MacVoices is supported by Notion. Do your most efficient work with Notion Projects. You can try it for free today at notion.com/macvoices. Show Notes: Chapters: 0:01:41 Ben's Argument: Convergence of iPad and Mac OS0:04:06 Chuck's Concern: Bloated Operating Systems and Optimization0:08:07 Debate over the benefits of touch functionality on laptops0:10:07 Considering the hassle and code associated with touch interfaces0:12:26 MacBook Pro vs. iPad: Touchscreen Pros and Cons0:13:31 Touch Interface on Macs vs iPad Keyboard Support0:16:07 Microsoft's Innovation with Surface Line and Interface Improvement0:17:31 Microsoft's Strong Support from Business Users0:18:05 The Legacy of Desktop Machines and Laptops0:19:13 Evolution of Devices: Touch First Generation0:20:58 User Needs vs. Wants: Simplifying Interfaces0:21:59 The Future of Computing: A Deep Statement0:23:53 Apple's locked-down devices and limitations on running applications0:25:34 Unified operating system's impact on user experience and security0:26:08 Third Party Gatekeeper Apps vs App Store Apps0:26:45 Apple's focus on security and usability0:28:26 Customizable OS for different user preferences Links: Apple Needs a Single Computer OS by Ben Roethig Guests: Ben Roethig has been in the Apple Ecosystem since the System 7 Days. He is the a former Associate Editor with Geek Beat, Co-Founder of The Tech Hangout and Deconstruct and currently shares his thoughts on RoethigTech. Contact him on Twitter and Mastodon.
7/25/2023
33:04
MacVoices #23197: The End of The Road to Macstock With Organizer Mike Potter (2)
We conclude our wrap-up conversation with Mike Potter as the final entry in the 2023 Road to Macstock as Mike explains how the virtual ticket works, why it is combined with the digital pass for this year only, and all the details you need to take advantage of the conference even if you can't be there inn person. (Part 2) This edition of MacVoices is brought to you by the MacVoices Dispatch, our weekly newsletter that keeps you up-to-date on any and all MacVoices-related information. Subscribe today and don't miss a thing. Show Notes: Chapters: 0:00:26 Introducing MacVoices and the Road to Macstock 20230:02:05 Interacting with Attendees and Presenters in the Virtual Environment0:04:00 Rare Tornado Hits O'Hare and Local Community0:05:17 Physical Attendees: Check-in and Schedule Overview0:06:01 Ensuring Timely Presentation for the First Speaker0:07:02 Virtual Attendees: Early Live Stream Start and Technical Update0:09:48 Digital Pass and Recordings Included in this Year's Conference0:10:33 Ensuring the Best Experience with Free Recordings for Attendees0:11:24 Selling the Virtual Pass for the Same Price as Digital Pass0:12:15 The Confusion of Digital Pass and Virtual Pass0:15:21 Catching up and anticipation for a fun weekend at Macstock Guests: Michael Potter is the Executive Producer of For Mac Eyes Only, and the organizer of the annual Macstock Conference and Expo. Mike's love-affair for all things Apple began in his Junior High's Library playing Lemonade Stand on a pair of brand new Apple ][+ computers. His penchant for Apple gear continued to be nurtured by the public school system when, in High School, he was hired as a lab supervisor to help run the Apple ][e lab for his fellow students and their Print Shop needs. Then, further still, in college he often opted to help a friend with her Computer Graphics coursework instead of focusing on his own studies, but only because it helped get him closer to the Mac-lab.
7/19/2023
16:50
MacVoices #23196: The End of The Road to Macstock With Organizer Mike Potter (1)
Our annual Road to Macstock wraps up with a conversation with organizer Mike Potter about the move to a new, intimate venue and the introduction of a virtual pass for live streaming. Mike runs down the list of presenters, what they will be talking about, and why he is extra excited for this year's conference. (Part 1) This edition of MacVoices is supported by MacVoices After Dark. What happens before and after the shows is uncensored, on-topic, off-topic, and always off the wall. Sign up as a MacVoices Patron and get access!http://patreon.com/macvoices Show Notes: Chapters: 0:00:00 The end of the road to Mac Stock with organizer Mike Potter.0:00:27 Final Road to MacStock Show with Mike Potter0:09:54 Finalizing the Event Preparations0:11:49 Ensuring Adequate Resources for Attendees0:12:55 Deadline for purchasing virtual pass and receiving video links0:17:47 Automating processes and planning for upcoming events0:20:08 Embracing the future and adapting to virtual work0:22:06 Incorporating new voices and dynamic to the conference0:23:38 Running through the list of speakers for this year's conference0:24:39 The Power of Mesh Routers and NAS in Home Networks0:30:36 Embracing Simplicity in Life0:30:41 Exciting talks for both longtime and new Mac users0:32:12 AI-based program Mac Whisper and Marty's talk on artificial intelligence Guests: Michael Potter is the Executive Producer of For Mac Eyes Only, and the organizer of the annual Macstock Conference and Expo. Mike's love-affair for all things Apple began in his Junior High's Library playing Lemonade Stand on a pair of brand new Apple ][+ computers. His penchant for Apple gear continued to be nurtured by the public school system when, in High School, he was hired as a lab supervisor to help run the Apple ][e lab for his fellow students and their Print Shop needs. Then, further still, in college he often opted to help a friend with her Computer Graphics coursework instead of focusing on his own studies, but only because it helped get him closer to the Mac-lab.
7/18/2023
36:39
MacVoices #23195: Joe Kissell Takes Control of Your Digital Legacy (2)
In the second part of our discussion with Joe Kissell about Take Control of Your Digital Legacy, Second Edition, Joe talks about the importance of designating a trusted digital executor and consulting professionals for handling digital assets. We recover the risks of relying on third-party services and the need for a backup plan. Practical tips include writing your own obituary and carefully managing passwords. Joe's book on digital legacy offers more detailed information and even a template you can use. (2) This edition of MacVoices is brought to you by our Patreon supporters. Get access to the MacVoices Slack and MacVoices After Dark by joining in at Patreon.com/macvoices. Show Notes: Chapters: 0:00:00 Part Two: Taking Control of Your Digital Legacy0:01:04 Importance of a Tech-Savvy Digital Executor0:03:50 Legal Considerations for Assigning a Digital Executor0:07:21 Importance of Backing Up Third-Party Instant Messaging Data0:08:36 The Importance of Digital Legacy Management0:10:08 The Death Industry: Startups and the Importance of Vetting0:12:54 Planning for the Unexpected: Incapacitation and Accidents0:20:01 Managing Passwords and Digital Legacy0:22:29 Challenges with Apple's Keychain Access App0:25:38 A Preview of the Book's Content0:27:21 Exploring the Option of Gifting the Book0:30:36 Importance of Take Control Books for Everyone Links: DevonThink Pro Guests: Joe Kissell is the publisher of Take Control ebooks, as well as the author of over 60 books on a wide variety of tech topics. Keep up with him if you can on his personal site, JoeKissell.com, and on Twitter.
7/17/2023
32:36
MacVoices #23194 - Joe Kissell Takes Control of Your Digital Legacy (1)
Joe Kissell's latest effort is an important one. Take Control of Your Digital Legacy, Second Edition outlines the importance of preserving digital assets and navigating account access policies after your death. Joe emphasized the need for up-to-date information on managing digital legacies and highlighted challenges with companies like Google and Apple. He recommends strategies for protecting personal information and preserving content, such as using the Internet Archive and having a digital executor. (Part 1) [embed]http://traffic.libsyn.com/maclevelten/MV23194.mp3[/embed] This edition of MacVoices is supported by The MacVoices Slack. Available all Patrons of MacVoices. Sign up at Patreon.com/macvoices. Show Notes: Chapters:0:00:00 Introduction to the Importance of Digital Legacy0:01:19 Making A Difficult Topic Approachable and Manageable0:02:45 Making the End-of-life Process Enjoyable and Pain-free0:04:15 Challenges of Preserving Digital Assets in the Cloud0:05:55 Ensuring Access to Important Data for Loved Ones0:06:24 Policies and Updates for Accounts After Death0:08:16 Managing Apple, Google, and Microsoft Accounts After Death0:11:50 Legacy contacts and access to purchased media after death0:14:35 The potential risks of large language models and incorrect information0:23:07 The Importance of Archived Content0:24:42 Preserving Files with the Internet Archive0:26:17 Challenges of Keeping Blogs and Websites Alive Indefinitely0:29:22 Downloading Websites: Tools and Techniques0:30:53 Using a Web Crawler to Download Linked Pages0:31:18 Importance of Securing Your Digital Legacy Links: DevonThink Pro Guests: Joe Kissell is the publisher of Take Control ebooks, as well as the author of over 60 books on a wide variety of tech topics. Keep up with him if you can on his personal site, JoeKissell.com, and on Twitter.