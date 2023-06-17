Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Macro Sunday
Andreas Steno Larsen
BusinessInvesting
  • 3 reasons why EUR liquidity is a MUST watch over summer
    6/18/2023
    39:24
  • Welcome to Macro Sunday!
    6/17/2023
    0:56

About Macro Sunday

Each and every Sunday, former Global Chief Strategist of Nordea Bank, Andreas Steno, invites colleagues and friends of Steno Research to share their views on the world of macro and geopolitics with loads of actionable content.

We will maintain FULL independence without capital interests in having specific views and provide 100% transparency around how we trade and view the world

The podcast will be the most entertaining and yet serious podcast in the Macro Space and as you will notice our trade ideas will be “SOMETIMES MAYBE GOOD, SOMETIMES MAYBE SHIT” (Listen to understand the context)

Find out more about Steno Research with the 30% discount code “macro30” at www.stenoresearch.com/subscribe

