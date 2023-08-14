2. What is the "best" way to give birth?

As a labor and delivery nurse, I firmly believe that every birth is perfect in its own unique way, aligning with your personal values and beliefs. We need to address the harm in perceiving certain births as "better". It's time we stop seeking validation for our choices and start celebrating the uniqueness of each birth story.