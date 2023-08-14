An unfiltered and honest take on birth and postpartum. Diving into diverse birth stories and feeding journeys of real parents. Learn about birth & babies in...
3. What people don't tell you about birth
Welcome to the Sh!t no one tells you about the childbirth process. We are going to uncover some of the lesser-known aspects about birth in this episode. From the early stages that can be long and, frankly, a bit dull, to long inductions, pooping, puking, and farting... we're going to unpack it all. Labor is a wild ride, and sometimes things we never thought we'd do, like losing our modesty, end up being a part of the experience.Labor and birth are both taxing and beautiful, and your body is perfectly designed to handle it. Tune in and let's appreciate the power and beauty of childbirth together.
8/11/2023
17:42
2. What is the "best" way to give birth?
As a labor and delivery nurse, I firmly believe that every birth is perfect in its own unique way, aligning with your personal values and beliefs. We need to address the harm in perceiving certain births as "better". It's time we stop seeking validation for our choices and start celebrating the uniqueness of each birth story.
Ahh! The first episode! Welcome friends!Parenthood is a journey full of uncertainties and it's crucial to have the right support network and resources at hand. In sharing my personal breastfeeding story and struggles, I hope to empower others, and to reassure you that you are not alone. I discuss my first son losing a lot of weight after birth, needing supplementation, and using a nipple shield. My second son had a tongue, lip and cheek tie that needed to eventually be laser cut. It's been a difficult and rewarding ride. The more we openly share our infant feeding struggles the more we can normalize it and make others feel less alone. Thanks for listening!
An unfiltered and honest take on birth and postpartum. Diving into diverse birth stories and feeding journeys of real parents. Learn about birth & babies in a non judgmental unbiased way from Mackenzie- a labor & delivery and postpartum nurse and fellow mom. My goal to help you to find the power and love in your own parenting journey.