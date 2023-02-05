Apple uses iOS and macOS Rapid Security Response feature for the first time.
NSO zero-click iPhone hack accessed HomeKit, but blocked by Lockdown Mode.
Apple drops suit against ex-chip exec Williams who started Nuvia.
Apple to upgrade its watch operating system with new focus on widgets.
Apple and Google team up to stop unwanted AirTag tracking.
NYC to give out 500 Apple AirTags for residents to put in their cars to combat car theft.
The original Apple Store is moving to a new modern home.
Apple Pay, Apple Card, Apple Cash all hit by simultaneous outage.
Apple's new savings account draws nearly $1 billion In deposits in first four days.
Apple's AI chief struggles with turf wars as new era begins.
Apple's Safari browser surpasses Microsoft Edge in popularity.
Earnings call Thursday: Apple to issue disappointing forecast this week, Bank of America predicts.
Picks of the Week
Jason's Pick: StopTheMadness
Andy's Pick: EstateSales.net
Alex's Pick: Sennheiser Ambeo
5/2/2023
2:30:12
MBW 867: Take 'Em To The Train Station - Mac Pro, Apple CarPlay & GM, Ridley Scott
It's been over 400 days since Apple SVP John Ternus said 'Mac Pro' is 'for another day'.
Apple's Find My shows unreleased Mac models.
How Apple Savings compares vs other high-yield savings accounts.
Apple's entrance into savings accounts may cost neobanks and traditional FIs.
When Apple Comes Calling, 'It's the Kiss of Death'.
Apple plans iPhone journaling app in expansion of health initiatives.
Why GM is dropping CarPlay.
Shady Mac App Store apps capitalize on the ChatGPT gold rush.
iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite saves the day for Utah college kids trapped in 500-foot deep canyon.
Ridley Scott's Apple movie 'Napoleon' invades Sony's CinemaCon presentation.
Picks of the Week
Andy's Pick: DayOne
Jason's Pick: Surfed
Alex's Pick: Disaster Group
4/25/2023
2:03:59
MBW 866: No Honor In Being a Worrier - AR Headset, Multiview Feature, HomePods
Apple Card's new high-yield Savings account is now available, offering a 4.15 percent APY.
Apple readies arsenal of apps for new headset, aiming to win over wary users.
Developer (in Steve Jobs cosplay, no less) brings his Mac SE to Mumbai opening; Tim Cook's reaction is adorable.
Apple launches new "trade-in" site for old Apple hardware.
Hands-on with the new Multiview feature for Apple TV sports streams.
Ford commits to continued CarPlay support as GM, Tesla, and Rivian face backlash for holding out.
HomePods can now send a notification when your smoke alarm goes off.
Apple wins a patent for an Advanced iMac with multiple Projectors that could project content onto walls & desktop areas.
Apple's high security mode blocked NSO spyware, researchers say.
Picks of the Week
Christopher's Pick: Anker 747 Charger GaN Prime 150W
Andy's Pick: New Adobe Lightroom
Jason's Pick: macOS's Built In Screenshot Utility
Mikah's Pick: Macbook Air 13.6" (2022 M2) Retro Series Skins
4/18/2023
1:57:55
MBW 865: Honking Down Their Snorkel - Katie Cotton, Apple Unions, Apple CarPlay
Former Apple PR chief Katie Cotton has died.
Apple continues efforts to keep retail stories from unionizing.
German antitrust regulator opens door for curbs on Apple.
Here's why macOS has the Bitcoin whitepaper hidden in its files.
iPhone 15 Pro design reveals new buttons, giant camera bump, colors, and more.
Rivian CEO attempts to justify why the company refuses to offer CarPlay.
Burglars steal $500K from Alderwood Mall Apple store after cutting hole in adjacent store.
Picks of the Week
Alex's Pick: Peak Design Vent iPhone Mount
Rosemary's Pick: Sony's WH-1000XM5
Andy's Pick: Camo
Jason's Pick: Virtual ][
4/11/2023
2:10:01
MBW 864: The War on Buttons - WWDC23, watchOS 10, GM & Apple CarPlay
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 5.
Apple mixed-reality headset may not appear at WWDC as mass production pushed back yet again.
Apple was wrong on AR, says Tim Cook; Steve taught him to admit it.
Gurman: watchOS 10 to bring 'notable changes' to Apple Watch user interface.
GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay in EVs, with Google's help.
Everybody hates GM's decision to kill Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for its EVs.
Picks of the Week
Dan's Pick: Logitech Litra Glow
Alex's Pick: Descript
Andy's Pick: RAM Mounts
