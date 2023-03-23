Lunchbox Club with Bunmi is for moms, dads, and anyone who might have to pack a lunch for a child either today or in the future. More
Lunchbox Club Episode Two: Home Stretch
Episode 2 is live! As always, it's family friendly and safe to listen to with kids in the room or car. The topic is Home Stretch Lunchbox Ideas and includes a giveaway from our episode sponsor, Hello Bestea. Summer is almost here. You got this. In this episode I share a couple of really mediocre but doable lunch ideas. I then shared some of the favorite lunch ideas of your kids' favorite lunches and funn lunch stories that you shared with me via Instagram and Facebook- these were awesome. I somehow tied it all back to Gideon from the Bible and how even though he was super weak, he was really strong and able to do big stuff because of who God said he was. Enter to win the Bestea Boba Kit giveaway by going to: https://www.lunchboxclub.coThanks for tuning in. love, Bunmi
5/16/2023
21:12
Episode One: Red Bell Pepper Saga & Jesus Multiplying the Lunch
In this episode I discuss the drama surrounding red bell peppers, why I cannot let my son cut his own cantaloupe, and what I think the hidden meaning is in the story of Jesus multiplying the lunch of bread and fish on the beach. I don't think it's blasphemy but if it is, please direct your complaints to your local government representative. I also ask kids listening what their favorite lunch is. Answer on my Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/bunmiladitan/Here is the Bible story I reference: Jesus multiplies the lunch. All of these are safe for kids to listen to, no swearing or anything. Visit my website to get in touch or learn more: https://www.bunmiladitan.com/podcast